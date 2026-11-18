Jumia Narrows Adjusted EBITDA Loss by 43% as Gross Profit Rises 29% on 16%1 GMV Growth;

Completes $50 Million2 Capital Raise Anchored by the International Finance Corporation, a Member of the World Bank Group

LAGOS, NG / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2026

Revenue of $60.7 million compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 33% year-over-year, and up 28% in constant currency.

of $60.7 million compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 33% year-over-year, and up 28% in constant currency. GMV of $224.0 million compared to $197.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year, and up 13% in constant currency. Adjusted for perimeter effects, GMV grew 16% year-over-year.

of $224.0 million compared to $197.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year, and up 13% in constant currency. Adjusted for perimeter effects, GMV grew 16% year-over-year. Gross Profit of $30.8 million compared to $23.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 29% year-over-year, and up 20% in constant currency.

of $30.8 million compared to $23.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 29% year-over-year, and up 20% in constant currency. Operating loss of $12.1 million compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 30% year-over-year and down 25% in constant currency.

of $12.1 million compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 30% year-over-year and down 25% in constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.9 million compared to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 43% year-over-year, and down 36% in constant currency.

of $7.9 million compared to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 43% year-over-year, and down 36% in constant currency. Loss before Income tax of $13.1 million compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 26% year-over-year, and down 24% in constant currency.

of $13.1 million compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 26% year-over-year, and down 24% in constant currency. Liquidity position of $63.3 million, an increase of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, including the net proceeds from the August 2026 capital raise, compared to a decrease of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

of $63.3 million, an increase of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, including the net proceeds from the August 2026 capital raise, compared to a decrease of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net cash flow used in operating activities of $26.4 million compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. The result includes a cash outflow related to an increase in working capital3 of $17.5 million, compared to a cash inflow related to a decrease in working capital of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Business highlights for the third quarter of 2026

Unless otherwise stated, all KPIs in this section are for physical goods and exclude results from Algeria, which was exited in early 2026.

$50 million capital raise anchored by a $25 million investment from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and including investments by current leading shareholders, as well as selected new investors, completed in August 2026.

anchored by a $25 million investment from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and including investments by current leading shareholders, as well as selected new investors, completed in August 2026. GMV, Orders and Quarterly Active Customers grew 16%,14% and 15% year-over-year, respectively, with GMV growth at the low end of our third quarter outlook of 15% to 25%. Growth was moderated by our deliberate choice to prioritize profitability and unit economics rather than pursue growth at any cost, as well as by continued memory chip cost increases, which reduced the supply of affordable smartphones and weighed on customer acquisition and engagement, and by softer demand in Ivory Coast following the decline in cocoa farmgate prices.

grew 16%,14% and 15% year-over-year, respectively, with GMV growth at the low end of our third quarter outlook of 15% to 25%. Growth was moderated by our deliberate choice to prioritize profitability and unit economics rather than pursue growth at any cost, as well as by continued memory chip cost increases, which reduced the supply of affordable smartphones and weighed on customer acquisition and engagement, and by softer demand in Ivory Coast following the decline in cocoa farmgate prices. Nigeria delivered strong performance again, with GMV up 30% year-over-year and broad-based growth across categories, reflecting continued execution against the market's substantial remaining potential.

delivered strong performance again, with up 30% year-over-year and broad-based growth across categories, reflecting continued execution against the market's substantial remaining potential. Gross items4 sold from international sellers grew76% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the continued scaling of our Chinese seller base, as well as growing volumes from our supply base for affordable fashion in Turkey.

Company Commentary

"In the third quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by 43% to $7.9 million, as monetization and cost discipline continued to drive our bottom line. Gross profit grew 29% year-over-year, reflecting continued progress in marketplace monetization.

GMV and physical goods Orders, each adjusted for perimeter effects, grew 16% and 14%, respectively, year-over-year, despite a challenging external environment. Higher fuel prices added to pressure on consumer purchasing power across our markets, and continued memory chip cost increases reduced the supply of affordable smartphones and some other electronics. As phones have been a key category for customer acquisition and an important source of commissions for our JForce agents, this affected both acquisition and engagement on our platform. In Ivory Coast, lower cocoa farmgate prices also weighed on demand. Together with our deliberate choice not to pursue growth at any cost, these factors have slowed acquisition and engagement across our marketplace. We have set in motion a plan to strengthen our network effect by improving the value proposition for all users, with a particular focus on customers, JForce agents and pickup stations. We believe we can accelerate acquisition and engagement again without compromising our monetization or unit economics, primarily through product and operational improvements.

The investment anchored by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and joined by current leading shareholders and selected new investors, has strengthened our balance sheet and de-risked our path to profitability in a volatile environment. The current headwinds will impact our bottom line, but we continue to expect to achieve positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2026." - Francis Dufay, CEO

International Environment

In the third quarter, the external environment remained challenging. Higher fuel prices added to pressure on consumer purchasing power across our markets, and fuel surcharges from our local logistics partners remain in place, with their future evolution uncertain. Expanding our pickup station network, which is part of our plan, limits our exposure to these fuel surcharges, with 76% of our shipped packages fulfilled through pickup stations in the third quarter of 2026, up from 72% in the third quarter of 2025, both adjusted for perimeter effects. Continued increases in memory costs drove up smartphone prices, particularly in the entry-level segment, reduced supply from leading brands, and caused shortages in some other electronics subcategories. The timing of any normalization in smartphone pricing and supply remains uncertain, and we are not waiting for it: the plan we have set in motion to strengthen our network effect addresses the impact on customer acquisition and engagement. Our business fundamentals are significantly stronger than when we began rebuilding them in 2022, as our results for the quarter continue to show. Our growth, however, is not where we want it to be, and our plan is designed to accelerate it. These developments have led us to adjust our fourth quarter outlook, and we will review our 2027 goals based on our full-year 2026 performance. They do not change our belief in Jumia's long-term opportunity for growth.

Building Jumia's Next Phase of Growth

Jumia's marketplace connects customers with local and international sellers through partners such as our JForce agents and affiliates, and our delivery partners, including riders and pickup station operators. Having sustained external shocks while we deliberately increased monetization, our priority now is to accelerate acquisition and engagement on every side of the network, mainly through product and operational improvements, and without compromising our monetization or unit economics. The initiatives we are rolling out over the coming quarters share a common thread: removing friction across the network, so that it is easier to buy, sell, earn and deliver with Jumia. They include:

Customers: Reaching new customers through more channels, such as social media and mass-market offline media, and improving the shopping experience and conversion funnel so that more of their visits turn into purchases and repeat purchases.

JForce agents and affiliates: Streamlining the JForce program and tools while opening up new sources of income for agents, making JForce an even more rewarding opportunity. We are also launching affiliate tools, allowing both our agents and new affiliates, such as content creators, to earn commissions by sharing Jumia products online. We see significant potential in this new channel.

Pickup station partners: Opening our pickup station program to a wider range of partners, including smaller shops, and enhancing the value we offer existing ones by simplifying operations and reducing their costs, to build a larger and denser network.

Sellers: Giving local sellers more convenient drop-off options and easier tools to manage their shops, and international sellers more ways to promote their products.

Building on our strong supply base, these initiatives allow us to put the emphasis on the demand side, particularly customer acquisition and engagement.

We have also strengthened the team that leads this plan. In October 2026, our Supervisory Board expanded our Management Board to five members, appointing three of our senior leaders who already run key areas of the business: Renaud Glenisson, Regional CEO; Pedro Fangueiro, Group Chief Technology & Information Security Officer; and Hesham ElGabry, Group Chief Commercial Officer. They bring complementary operational, financial, technology and commercial experience, a sign of the depth of talent we have built at Jumia.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026

For the three months ended For the nine months ended As reported YoY Constant currency YoY As reported YoY Constant currency YoY In USD million, unless otherwise stated September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

Change September 30, 2026

Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026



Change September 30, 2026

Change Revenue 45.6 60.7 33 % 58.6 28 % 127.5 163.3 28 % 157.3 23 % Gross Profit 23.8 30.8 29 % 28.4 20 % 67.6 90.9 34 % 86.2 28 % Fulfillment expense (10.4 ) (12.4 ) 19 % (11.5 ) 11 % (30.6 ) (37.3 ) 22 % (35.6 ) 16 % Sales and Advertising expense (5.2 ) (5.9 ) 15 % (5.7 ) 11 % (12.4 ) (16.5 ) 33 % (16.1 ) 30 % Technology and Content expense (8.7 ) (7.9 ) (9) % (8.0 ) (8) % (27.6 ) (25.8 ) (6) % (25.6 ) (7) % G&A expense, excluding SBC(1) (16.2 ) (16.1 ) - % (15.6 ) (3) % (48.3 ) (48.1 ) - % (46.7 ) (3) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (14.0 ) (7.9 ) (43) % (9.0 ) (36) % (43.3 ) (27.3 ) (37) % (28.7 ) (34) % Operating Income / (Loss) (17.4 ) (12.1 ) (30) % (13.1 ) (25) % (52.6 ) (38.4 ) (27) % (39.5 ) (25) % Loss before Income tax(2) (17.7 ) (13.1 ) (26) % (13.7 ) (24) % (50.4 ) (41.8 ) (17) % (40.7 ) (27) %

________________________

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial and Operating Metrics" for a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

(2) Loss before Income tax in constant currency, and the corresponding year-over-year change, exclude the impact of foreign exchange gains/(losses) recorded in finance income/costs. Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) in reported currency were $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $(0.3) million in the third quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, these amounts were $5.2 million in 2025 and $(2.1) million in 2026, respectively.

Revenue

Revenue 5 of $60.7 million, up 33% year-over-year or up 28% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by higher first-party sales, reflecting attractive supply opportunities, alongside growth in marketplace revenue.

of $60.7 million, up 33% year-over-year or up 28% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by higher first-party sales, reflecting attractive supply opportunities, alongside growth in marketplace revenue. Marketplace revenue, comprised of third-party sales, marketing and advertising revenue, and value-added services, was $28.4 million, up 32% year-over-year or up 20%year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Third-party sales revenue was $23.6 million, up 24% year-over-year or up 13% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Year-over-year growth was driven by higher effective take rates alongside continued growth in marketplace volumes. Marketing and advertising revenue was $3.0 million, up 126% year-over-year or up 107% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued growth in sponsored products and increased seller adoption of retail media advertising, which reached 28% of sellers in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 19% in the third quarter of 2025. We have maintained a relatively high return on advertising spend for our sellers by prioritizing long-term user activation over near-term monetization. With advertising revenue currently representing 1.4% of GMV, we see meaningful upside potential as seller density increases. Value-added services revenue was $1.8 million, up 58% year-over-year or up 40% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, reflecting growth in warehousing fees. This growth was supported by higher volumes flowing through our storage infrastructure, largely attributable to demand from Chinese sellers, together with improved monetization of our warehousing services.

First-party sales revenue was $32.0 million, up 35% year-over-year or up 36% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, driven mainly by higher corporate sales in Egypt, as well as higher sales to end consumers. We generally undertake first-party activity to complement the breadth of the product assortment on our platform; its scale will naturally vary with market conditions.

Shifts in the relative proportion of first-party and third-party sales trigger variations in revenue, as we record the full sales price as revenue for first-party sales and only a percentage of the sales price (commission) for third-party sales, both net of returns and VAT. While we track revenue, we recognize that the relative proportion of first-party and third-party sales can impact its interpretation; accordingly, we utilize gross profit alongside revenue to steer our operations.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $30.8 million, up 29% year-over-year or up 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit as a percentage of GMV was 13.7% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 12.1% in the third quarter of 2025. This improvement reflects higher commission rates and growth in marketing and advertising and value-added services revenue, and our disciplined strategy of prioritizing attractive category economics and take rates rather than pursuing discount-driven volume growth.

Expenses

Fulfillment expense was $12.4 million, up 19% year-over-year or up 11% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, primarily due to higher volumes. Fulfillment expense per physical goods Order was $1.97, up 6% year-over-year or down 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The increase mainly reflects fuel surcharges from our logistics partners and higher rates for temporary staff in our fulfillment centers, in line with minimum wage increases in several of our markets. We are offsetting the staff cost increase by improving productivity in our fulfillment centers through better tools, processes and incentives, while our growing pickup station network continues to limit our exposure to fuel surcharges.

Sales and Advertising expense totaled $5.9 million, up 15% year-over-year, or up 11% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, including non-recurring termination costs this quarter, and remained stable as a percentage of GMV at 2.6%. We continue to optimize our marketing mix, with a greater focus on new customer acquisition.

Technology and Content expense totaled $7.9 million, down 9% year-over-year, or down 8% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The decrease was driven by continued headcount optimization and savings from renegotiated supplier contracts.

General and Administrative expense was $17.8 million, up 1% year-over-year, or down 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. General and Administrative expense, excluding share-based compensation expense, was $16.1 million, broadly flat year-over-year, or down 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Staff costs within General and Administrative expense, excluding share-based compensation expense, decreased by 9% year-over-year, driven mainly by a 13% reduction in headcount versus the third quarter of 2025, even after absorbing non-recurring termination costs that position us for a lower staff cost base going forward.

We continue to streamline the organization. Following an 11% reduction in total headcount in the second quarter of 2026, headcount declined by a further 3% during the third quarter of 2026, with just over 1,720 employees on payroll as of September 30, 2026. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, when current leadership was installed, we had 4,318 employees. AI-driven automation across each of our operations, finance, support functions, and technology teams is enabling us to drive further headcount efficiency, and we expect to continue reducing headcount going forward.

Building on its use in logistics, customer service and seller management, we are extending artificial intelligence across our operations, including seller onboarding and support, product listing and content workflows, to keep increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

Loss before Income tax

Operating loss was $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 30% improvement year-over-year, driven by higher monetization and continued cost discipline.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation expense, declined by 43% to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, from $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the improvement in operating performance, and achieved while absorbing non-recurring termination costs and fuel surcharges in the quarter.

Loss before Income tax was $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 26% improvement year-over-year, reflecting higher gross profit and improved operating performance.

In constant currency, Loss before Income tax, excluding the impact of foreign exchange recorded in finance income and finance costs, was $13.7 million, down 24% year-over-year.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's liquidity position was $63.3 million, comprised of $50.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $12.9 million in term deposits and other financial assets.

Jumia's liquidity position increased by $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily driven by the proceeds from the Company's capital raise completed in August 2026. The net proceeds from the capital raise were $45.6 million after accounting for all equity transaction costs. In the statement of cash flows for the third quarter of 2026, Jumia reported $50.0 million of proceeds and $4.4 million of equity transaction costs related to this transaction.

Net cash used in operating activities was $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net cash used in operating activities of $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $11.8 million used in the second quarter of 2026. The result includes a cash outflow related to an increase in working capital of $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a cash inflow related to a decrease in working capital of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. The working capital outflow mainly reflects higher trade and other receivables, largely related to corporate sales, as well as higher inventories and lower trade payables. This is consistent with our plan, announced with our second quarter results, to increase working capital over the third quarter of 2026. It enables us to capture attractive supply opportunities ahead of the end-of-year season, especially in the phones and electronics categories where supply has been unpredictable, as prices keep on increasing.

of $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a cash inflow related to a decrease in working capital of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. The working capital outflow mainly reflects higher trade and other receivables, largely related to corporate sales, as well as higher inventories and lower trade payables. This is consistent with our plan, announced with our second quarter results, to increase working capital over the third quarter of 2026. It enables us to capture attractive supply opportunities ahead of the end-of-year season, especially in the phones and electronics categories where supply has been unpredictable, as prices keep on increasing. In the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect working capital to generate a cash inflow as we sell through the inventory built ahead of the end-of-year season and collect receivables related to corporate sales. We expect this inflow to more than offset the Adjusted EBITDA loss and capital expenditures in the quarter, resulting in positive cash flow.

USE OF PROCEEDS OF THE AUGUST CAPITAL RAISE

Following the completion of the capital raise in August 2026, which generated $45.6 million in net proceeds, the Company plans to allocate the funds to support key operational and strategic initiatives. Specifically, the Company expects that the proceeds will be directed toward:

Securing attractive supply opportunities: Deploying working capital to broaden sourcing and secure supply in categories underserved by our marketplace.

Improving fulfillment efficiency: Making targeted investments (capex) to modernize the Company's fulfillment operations and further reduce unit costs.

Driving growth in 2027: Providing flexibility to re-accelerate customer acquisition and engagement, including through the marketing lever.

Strengthening the Company's balance sheet: Reducing financing risk as the Company executes its path to profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis.

The precise allocation of these funds may vary based on future revenue, operational cash flow and other factors. Jumia retains broad discretion in deploying the net proceeds to ensure alignment with its long-term strategic goals.

SELECTED OPERATIONAL KPIs

Marketplace KPIs

For the three months ended For the nine months ended As Reported As Reported September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 YoY

Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 YoY

Change Quarterly Active Customers (million) 2.4 2.7 14 % n.a. n.a. n.a. Quarterly Active Customers (million) adjusted for perimeter effects(1) 2.3 2.7 15 % n.a. n.a. n.a. Orders Physical Goods (million) 5.6 6.3 13 % 15.1 18.4 22 % Orders Physical Goods (million) adjusted for perimeter effects(1) 5.5 6.3 14 % 14.9 18.4 23 % Orders JumiaPay App (million) 0.0 0.0 (67) % 0.7 0.0 (97) % Orders JumiaPay App (million) adjusted for perimeter effects(1) 0.0 0.0 (67) % 0.7 0.0 (97) %

For the three months ended For the nine months ended As Reported Constant currency As Reported Constant currency September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 YoY Change September 30, 2026 YoY Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 YoY Change September 30, 2026 YoY Change GMV (USD million) 197.2 224.0 14 % 222.4 13 % 539.1 651.4 21 % 621.0 15 % GMV (USD million) adjusted for perimeter effects(1) 193.4 224.0 16 % 222.4 15 % 528.0 649.5 23 % 619.1 17 %

________________

(1) Adjustments for perimeter effects relate to the exit from Algeria. As of the first quarter of 2026, we have revised our perimeter effects adjustments to exclude Algeria following our exit, and we have recast comparative prior period amounts accordingly.

GMV increased by 14% year-over-year to $224.0 million and physical goods Orders grew by 13% year-over-year to 6.3 million in the third quarter of 2026. Adjusted for perimeter effects, GMV and physical goods Orders grew by 16% and 14% year-over-year, respectively. This GMV growth reflects our deliberate choice to prioritize profitability and unit economics rather than pursue growth at any cost, and was achieved despite continued memory chip cost increases, which drove up entry-level smartphone prices, reduced supply, and caused shortages in some other electronics subcategories. On the demand side, growth was also tempered by a slowdown in Ivory Coast tied to cocoa farmgate price declines. Order growth slowed compared to the first half of 2026, as the supply constraints described above affected the acquisition and engagement of both customers and JForce agents. Secondary cities remain central to our strategy. Adjusted for perimeter effects, Orders from upcountry regions represented 61% of total Orders in the third quarter of 2026, up from 60% in the prior-year period. The average order value for physical goods Orders increased slightly by 1% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher corporate sales in Egypt. Gross profit per physical goods Order increased by 15% year-over-year, reflecting higher monetization, including commission increases and growth in marketing and advertising and value-added services revenue. Jumia continues to deploy marketing with a focus on efficiency and ROI, focusing investment on efficient channels to support customer acquisition, engagement, and repeat behavior. These include paid online marketing, customer relationship management ("CRM"), search engine optimization ("SEO"), and relevant offline local channels (e.g. radio and out-of-home) while also leveraging its JForce agent network. Adjusted for perimeter effects, repurchase rates improved by 84 basis points year-over-year. Jumia's cohort analysis indicates that 44% of new customers, who placed their first order in the second quarter of 2026, made a second purchase within 90 days, up 84 basis points compared with the corresponding rate for customers who placed their first order in the second quarter of 2025.



GUIDANCE

We are updating our full-year 2026 guidance and providing a GMV and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fourth quarter. GMV growth in the first weeks of our Black Friday event, which started at the end of October, has been well below our expectations, and well below our third quarter and October trends. This reflects a significant slowdown in Ivory Coast, where the increase in demand we typically see at the start of the event was much weaker than last year, exacerbated by a milder slowdown in other key markets. The impact is mainly on the average value of orders, reflecting weaker GMV growth in higher-value categories, while order growth at group level has slowed only moderately compared with the third quarter. While we believe our business fundamentals remain intact, a number of external factors are currently weighing on both demand and supply. These include continued pressure on the supply and pricing of smartphones and other electronics from rising memory chip costs and macro pressure on consumer purchasing power. In Ivory Coast, the main cocoa crop is priced well below last year's record and the harvest is running several weeks late, against a prior-year quarter that benefited from higher cocoa income in rural areas. We believe Ivory Coast is also more exposed than our other markets to entry-level smartphones and TVs, the categories most affected by rising memory chip costs. As November and December are our most relevant months of the year in terms of volumes, and as we cannot yet say when these trends will improve, we are adjusting our fourth quarter and full-year guidance accordingly. Our updated guidance assumes that current trends continue through the Black Friday weeks and December. The lower Adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects the lower gross profit from these volumes, while our cost base remains in line with our plans.

Full year 2026:

GMV is projected to grow between 16% and 18% year-over-year, adjusted for perimeter effects.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $31 million and $35 million.

Fourth quarter 2026:

GMV is projected to grow between 4% and 8% year-over-year, adjusted for perimeter effects.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $4 million and $8 million.

Positive cash flow6 is expected.

In light of the current headwinds, we will review our 2027 financial goals based on our full-year 2026 performance.

The above forward-looking statements reflect Jumia's expectations and strategic goals as of November 18, 2026, are subject to change, and involve inherent risks, which are partially or fully beyond its control. These risks include, but are not limited to, political and economic conditions across countries where it operates, the broader economic impact of the ongoing regional conflicts, and global supply chain issues. See "Forward Looking Statements" below for further details.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Jumia will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results at 8:30 AM ET on November 18, 2026.

Interested parties can access the conference at:

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-in: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 286330

The live call will also be available via webcast on Jumia's Investor Relations Website: https://investor.jumia.com/investor-relations/default.aspx.

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, December 2, 2026 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for toll free access or 919-882-2331 for international access using the replay passcode: 54775.

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2026

For the three months ended For the nine months ended In thousands of USD September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 Revenue 45,632 60,742 127,536 163,296 Cost of revenue (21,855 ) (29,960 ) (59,919 ) (72,387 ) Gross profit 23,777 30,782 67,617 90,909 Fulfillment expense (10,404 ) (12,407 ) (30,643 ) (37,294 ) Sales and advertising expense (5,160 ) (5,916 ) (12,413 ) (16,511 ) Technology and content expense (8,715 ) (7,937 ) (27,577 ) (25,830 ) General and administrative expense (17,639 ) (17,806 ) (51,790 ) (52,582 ) Other operating income 797 1,019 2,366 3,144 Other operating expense (57 ) 123 (139 ) (227 ) Operating loss (17,401 ) (12,142 ) (52,579 ) (38,391 ) Finance income 1,160 34 7,500 1,037 Finance costs (1,439 ) (984 ) (5,357 ) (4,407 ) Loss before Income tax (17,680 ) (13,092 ) (50,436 ) (41,761 ) Income tax benefit / (expense) (258 ) (350 ) (799 ) (1,144 ) Loss for the period (17,938 ) (13,442 ) (51,235 ) (42,905 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (17,939 ) (13,446 ) (51,240 ) (42,915 ) Non-controlling interests 1 4 5 10 Loss for the period (17,938 ) (13,442 ) (51,235 ) (42,905 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) to be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Exchange differences gain on translation of foreign operations (14,162 ) (794 ) (82,982 ) (1,829 ) Other comprehensive loss on net investment in foreign operations 12,814 709 77,893 2,893 Other comprehensive income on financial assets at fair value through OCI 208 - 2,082 - Other comprehensive income / (loss) (1,140 ) (85 ) (3,007 ) 1,064 Total comprehensive loss for the period (19,078 ) (13,527 ) (54,242 ) (41,841 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (19,079 ) (13,533 ) (54,199 ) (41,856 ) Non-controlling interests 1 6 (43 ) 15 Total comprehensive loss for the period (19,078 ) (13,527 ) (54,242 ) (41,841 )

UNAUDITED)

Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026

As of In thousands of USD December 31,

2025 September 30,

2026 Assets Non-current assets Property and equipment 19,163 21,229 Deferred tax assets 326 316 Other non-current assets 1,278 1,057 Total Non-current assets 20,767 22,602 Current assets Inventories 10,098 13,264 Trade and other receivables 13,888 22,542 Income tax receivables 3,153 3,078 Other taxes receivable 3,746 2,638 Prepaid expenses 4,067 6,948 Term deposits and other financial assets 1,162 12,865 Cash and cash equivalents 76,670 50,456 Total Current assets 112,784 111,791 Total Assets 133,551 134,393 Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 286,156 308,813 Share premium 1,792,181 1,821,182 Other reserves 178,520 182,590 Accumulated losses (2,230,584 ) (2,277,994 ) Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 26,273 34,591 Non-controlling interests (539 ) (515 ) Total Equity 25,734 34,076 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 7,929 8,870 Trade and other payables 6 64 Deferred tax liabilities 126 271 Provisions for liabilities and other charges 721 788 Total Non-current liabilities 8,782 9,993 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3,793 4,889 Trade and other payables 57,954 53,350 Income tax payables 12,456 11,073 Other taxes payable 11,478 8,827 Provisions for liabilities and other charges 8,522 7,510 Deferred income 4,832 4,675 Total Current liabilities 99,035 90,324 Total Liabilities 107,817 100,317 Total Equity and Liabilities 133,551 134,393

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated statement of cash flows for the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2026

For the three months ended For the nine months ended In thousands of USD September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 Loss before Income tax (17,680 ) (13,092 ) (50,436 ) (41,761 ) Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets 1,917 2,490 5,793 6,591 Impairment losses on loans, receivables and other assets 92 151 429 525 Impairment losses on obsolete inventories 71 (121 ) 393 (148 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,444 1,702 3,442 4,497 Net (gain) / loss from disposal of tangible and intangible assets (4 ) - 9 14 Change in provision for other liabilities and charges 728 (76 ) (1,589 ) (776 ) Lease modification (income) / expense 25 (7 ) (1 ) 10 Interest (income) / expense 268 607 470 1,280 Discounting effect (income) / expense 4 - 91 - Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss (273 ) 494 (2,977 ) 2,651 Net loss recognized on disposal of debt instruments held at fair value through OCI 207 - 2,577 - Share-based compensation expense - settlement (1 ) (75 ) (139 ) (403 ) (Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables, prepaid expenses and other tax receivables (1,059 ) (8,501 ) 1,228 (10,980 ) (Increase) / Decrease in inventories 1,174 (2,778 ) (1,698 ) (3,249 ) Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables, deferred income and other tax payables 302 (6,193 ) (2,133 ) (6,220 ) Income taxes (paid) / received 386 (1,008 ) (1,716 ) (2,731 ) Net cash flows (used in) / from operating activities (12,399 ) (26,407 ) (46,257 ) (50,700 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,368 ) (1,620 ) (2,976 ) (3,197 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 1 54 97 Interest received 448 107 1,826 764 Movement in other non-current assets 118 131 278 131 Movement in term deposits and other financial assets 1,770 (12,052 ) 77,929 (11,661 ) Net cash flows (used in) / from investing activities 978 (13,433 ) 77,111 (13,866 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease interest (530 ) (602 ) (1,841 ) (1,840 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,280 ) (1,436 ) (2,767 ) (3,702 ) Equity transaction costs - (4,417 ) (85 ) (4,452 ) Capital contributions (6 ) 50,000 1 50,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - 1 - Net cash flows (used in) / from financing activities (1,816 ) 43,545 (4,691 ) 40,006 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,237 ) 3,705 26,163 (24,560 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (832 ) (680 ) (39 ) (1,654 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 95,553 47,431 55,360 76,670 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 81,484 50,456 81,484 50,456

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, the risks described under Item 3. "Key Information-D. Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2025. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor our advisors nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Neither we nor our advisors undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law. You should read this release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect.

Non-IFRS Financial and Operating Metrics

Changes, percentages, ratios and aggregate amounts presented have been calculated on the basis of unrounded figures.

This release includes certain financial measures and metrics not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, as well as operating metrics, including Annual Active Customers, Quarterly Active Customers, Orders and GMV.

We define Annual Active Customers, Quarterly Active Customers, Orders, GMV, General and administrative expense, excluding SBC, and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Annual Active Customers means unique customers who placed an order for a product or a service on our platform, within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

Quarterly Active Customers means unique customers who placed an order for a product or a service on our platform, within the 3-month period preceding the relevant date, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

We believe that Annual Active Customers and Quarterly Active Customers are useful indicators of the adoption of our offering by customers in our markets.

Orders corresponds to the total number of orders for products and services on our platform, irrespective of cancellations or returns, for the relevant period. Within Orders, we differentiate between physical goods Orders and Orders through the JumiaPay App.

We believe that the number of orders is a useful indicator to measure the total usage of our platform, irrespective of the monetary value of the individual transactions.

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") corresponds to the total value of orders for products and services, including shipping fees, value-added tax, and before deductions of any discounts or vouchers, irrespective of cancellations or returns for the relevant period. We believe that GMV is a useful indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by shifts in our sales between first-party and third-party sales or the method of payment.

We use Quarterly Active Customers, Orders and GMV as some of many indicators to monitor usage of our platform.

General and administrative expense, excluding SBC , corresponds to the General & Administrative ("G&A") expense excluding share-based compensation expense ("SBC"). We use this metric to measure the development of our G&A costs exclusive of the impact of SBC which is mainly a non-cash expense, influenced, in part, by share price fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to loss for the period, adjusted for income tax expense (benefit), finance income, finance costs, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted for share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS measure of our operating performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to Loss for the period, Loss before Income tax or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including non-IFRS financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-IFRS financial measure, together with a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS financial measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA:

as a measurement of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Items excluded from this non-IFRS measure are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for analysis of our results reported in accordance with IFRS, including loss for the period. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our share-based compensation, income tax expense (benefit) or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these and other limitations by providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, loss for the period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended (USD million) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 Loss for the period (17.9 ) (13.4 ) (51.2 ) (42.9 ) Income tax benefit / (expense) 0.3 0.4 0.8 1.1 Net Finance costs / (income) 0.3 1.0 (2.1 ) 3.4 Depreciation and amortization 1.9 2.5 5.9 6.6 Share-based compensation expense 1.4 1.7 3.4 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA (14.0 ) (7.9 ) (43.3 ) (27.3 )

Constant currency data

Certain metrics have also been presented on a constant currency basis. We use constant currency information to provide us with a picture of underlying business dynamics, excluding currency effects.

Constant currency metrics are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for each month during 2025 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2026, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations. Constant currency information is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. While we believe that constant currency information may be useful to investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management, our use of constant currency metrics has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under IFRS. Further, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates differently, which may reduce the value of our constant currency information as a comparative measure.

The following table sets forth the constant currency data for selected metrics:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended As reported YoY Constant currency YoY As reported YoY Constant currency YoY In USD million, unless otherwise stated September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

Change September 30, 2026

Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

Change September 30, 2026

Change Revenue 45.6 60.7 33 % 58.6 28 % 127.5 163.3 28 % 157.3 23 % Marketplace revenue 21.5 28.4 32 % 25.9 20 % 61.1 84.3 38 % 79.6 30 % Third-party sales 19.0 23.6 24 % 21.6 13 % 53.6 70.3 31 % 66.4 24 % Value-added services 1.1 1.8 58 % 1.6 40 % 2.8 5.3 86 % 4.9 74 % Marketing and advertising 1.3 3.0 126 % 2.8 107 % 4.7 8.7 85 % 8.2 75 % First-party sales 23.8 32.0 35 % 32.3 36 % 65.2 77.9 19 % 76.6 18 % Other revenue 0.4 0.4 (2) % 0.4 (3) % 1.2 1.2 (6) % 1.1 (9) % Gross Profit 23.8 30.8 29 % 28.4 20 % 67.6 90.9 34 % 86.2 28 % Fulfillment expense (10.4 ) (12.4 ) 19 % (11.5 ) 11 % (30.6 ) (37.3 ) 22 % (35.6 ) 16 % Sales and Advertising expense (5.2 ) (5.9 ) 15 % (5.7 ) 11 % (12.4 ) (16.5 ) 33 % (16.1 ) 30 % Technology and Content expense (8.7 ) (7.9 ) (9) % (8.0 ) (8) % (27.6 ) (25.8 ) (6) % (25.6 ) (7) % G&A expense, excluding SBC (16.2 ) (16.1 ) - % (15.6 ) (3) % (48.3 ) (48.1 ) - % (46.7 ) (3) % Adjusted EBITDA (14.0 ) (7.9 ) (43) % (9.0 ) (36) % (43.3 ) (27.3 ) (37) % (28.7 ) (34) % Operating Income / (Loss) (17.4 ) (12.1 ) (30) % (13.1 ) (25) % (52.6 ) (38.4 ) (27) % (39.5 ) (25) % Loss before Income tax(1) (17.7 ) (13.1 ) (26) % (13.7 ) (24) % (50.4 ) (41.8 ) (17) % (40.7 ) (27) % GMV 197.2 224.0 14 % 222.4 13 % 539.1 651.4 21 % 621.0 15 %

____________________

(1) Loss before Income tax in constant currency, and the corresponding year-over-year change, exclude the impact of foreign exchange recorded in finance income/costs. Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) in reported currency were $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $(0.3) million in the third quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, these amounts were $5.2 million in 2025 and $(2.1) million in 2026, respectively.

1 Adjusted for perimeter effects, which relate to the exit from Algeria. As of the first quarter of 2026, we have revised our perimeter effects adjustments to exclude Algeria following our exit, and we have recast comparative prior period amounts accordingly.

2 Gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $45.6 million after equity transaction costs.

3 Working capital comprises movements in: (i) trade and other receivables, prepaid expenses and other tax receivables; (ii) inventories; and (iii) trade and other payables, deferred income and other tax payables.

4 "Gross items" corresponds to the total number of units of products and services ordered on our platform during the relevant period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

5 In addition to marketplace revenue and first-party sales, revenue included other revenue of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2026.

6 Positive cash flow is defined as an increase in our liquidity position.

Investors Contact:

Ricardo Pinho

investor-relations@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1253161