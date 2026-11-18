

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones ruled out the return of the disgraced former CEO Jensen Huang to the top of the chip giant, saying the board does not intend to reinstate him as CEO.



In his first remarks since resigning from the post last week over his multiple affairs, including one with a suspected spy for China, Huang had expressed desire to returning to the company as chief executive if invited. However, at Nvidia's quarterly earnings call, newly appointed Board Chairman Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate him as CEO.



'The board of directors unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,' Jones said.



He added that the company will establish a new committee to strengthen national security oversight and export control compliance.



Jones' statement came on Tuesday, coinciding with Nvidia announcing its third-quarter revenue. Despite the turmoil that resulted in Huang's resignation as CEO, the company's revenue soared more than 100 percent year-on-year.



Nvidia shares were rising more than 3% in pre-market on Wednesday.



An affair between Jensen Huang and Mgaspeed former chief executive Alice Huang led to the ouster of the former, and Nvidia losing heavily in the stock market.



Nvidia Corp.'s Board of Directors had initiated an independent investigation over media report against its founder and former CEO Jensen Huang being the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and allegations that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.



Jensen Huang has been summoned to testify before a Congressional panel regarding his alleged affair with the businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy.



Huang resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of Nvidia's Board last Thursday as he was under pressure over his multiple extra-marital affairs.



He was replaced by Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and CFO, who will serve as Interim CEO.



At the earnings call, Jones said, 'We have an incredibly talented leadership team, and we have every confidence in Colette's leadership, integrity and ability to deliver as interim CEO.'



On finding Huang's permanent successor, he said the board would conduct a serious and 'thorough search', and consider 'internal candidates as well as external candidates.'



Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served at the top post for the past 33 years.



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