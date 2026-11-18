USD $6.9 million (CAD $9.8 million) Invoiced/Received to Date with Additional Payments Pending

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces it successfully completed its 2026 bulk sample program to extract high-grade Direct Shipping Oxide ("DSO") material from its 100% owned Klaza Deposit, Yukon. The bulk sample program was conducted between late June and mid-October 2026 and included excavation, mapping, surveying, sampling, vein extraction, crushing and shipment offsite of mineralized vein material from surface along portions of the Western BRX Zone. The Western BRX Zone is one of twelve high-grade gold and silver mineralized veins identified to date on Rockhaven's road accessible Klaza property. The crushed material was bagged and shipped via the port of Skagway and delivered to the buyer, Ocean Partners.

Highlights from the 2026 program:

Average grades of 34 g/t gold and 316 g/t silver were returned from on-site sampling and independent assays of transported material.

Tonnage crushed, bagged and shipped totaled 2,477 wet metric tonnes (WMT).

First and/or second provisional payments have been invoiced/received on 1,755 WMT for a total of USD $6.9 million (CAD $9.8 million), representing 71% of the total material extracted.

Rockhaven intends to continue bulk sampling in 2027 at the Western BRX Zone.

Statement by Matt Turner, President and CEO of Rockhaven:

"The 2026 DSO bulk sample program at Klaza was a tremendous success. Not only did we meet all of our technical objectives, but the program was completed safely with the majority of the employees being Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation Citizens and Yukoners. With a total of 2,477 WMT of vein material extracted from the property returning average grades of 34 g/t gold and 316 g/t silver and shipments actively being transported to Ocean Partners' facility, Rockhaven looks forward to assessing the final results of the program once all shipments are received, processed, assayed and settled. The program also collected valuable information with respect to vein thickness and continuity, mineralizing controls and mineralogy. This information will be incorporated into the next phase of development of Klaza that would include the preparation of a Pre-feasibility study."

DSO Program Details

Two excavators were utilized to selectively trench and extract the Western BRX Zone vein material. Due to its mainly oxidized nature, the DSO material was all excavated without the use of explosives. After extraction, the material was crushed onsite to minus ½ inch size in four separate crushing campaigns, bagged, transferred to a staging area and then transported via 40-tonne highway trucks to the port of Skagway, Alaska, for further shipping to an overseas facility. Once at the facility, the dry metric tonnage of each shipment is determined followed by independent sampling to determine final assays to be used for settlement purposes.

During the program, geological data was collected from vein exposures, including detailed measurements of vein thickness and orientation, mineralogical variations and faulting. Sampling focused mainly on the floor of excavated cuts in anticipation for the 2027 work program, which will include further excavations of the remaining areas that were not included in the 2026 bulk sample program. Metallurgical bulk samples were also collected from deeper, more sulphide dominant, vein exposures. These samples will be used for additional pre-concentration and optimized metallurgical test work necessary to support a planned Pre-feasibility level study.

Geologist Inspecting Excavated Vein Material - September 2026

Crushed material was systematically sampled by Rockhaven personnel, and the third-party assay results have been used to support forward invoicing of provisional payments. To date, Rockhaven has received USD $6.9 million (CAD $9.8 million) from these provisional payments. Reconciliation of these and future provisional payments will be based on the dry metric tonnes, assay results returned from sampling at the buyer's facility and final gold and silver pricing could differ from the provisional payments. Returned WMT and weighted average grades on samples collected by Rockhaven, which were used for the provisional payments, are summarized in Table 1:

Table 1 - Results from On-Site Sampling and Independent Assays of DSO Material

Crushing Campaign Tonnage (WMT)* Gold (g/t) ^ Silver (g/t) ^ 1 355 44.5 410 2 346 36.0 332 3 764 33.2 316 4 1,012 31.0 278 Total 2,477 34.3 316

*Represents the weighed material as recorded on-site. Dry metric tonnes will be reported pending final moisture content.

^Average gold and silver values for each crush were determined by multiplying the sampled assay results by its represented tonnage and then dividing by the total tonnage of each crush.

Klaza Sample Bags at Transfer Site - October 2026

2027 DSO and Diamond Drill Program Plans

With equipment and infrastructure still largely in place, Rockhaven intends to continue bulk sampling at the Western BRX Zone in 2027. Along with this work, Rockhaven is planning to prepare and assess the opportunity for additional DSO extraction on known mineralized veins.

The Klaza project has been explored extensively for 16 years, resulting in the discovery of twelve, sub-parallel, high-grade gold-silver veins, with an assay-confirmed cumulative strike length of greater than 10 kms, as shown on Table 2. A map showing the location of the drill holes and zones can be viewed at (Main Mineralized Zones Map). A proposed diamond drill program, planned for 2027, would evaluate the near-surface mineralization of these other zones for potential DSO extraction. Resource definition and expansion, as well as the exploration for new vein discoveries, would also be an objective for the 2027 drill program. Rockhaven has approved drill permits for all mineralized veins for the next four years, with extensions to be allowed in future applications.

Table 2: Drill Data for Main Mineralized Zones - Klaza Vein System

Zone Drill Mineralized Strike Length (m) Maximum Down-dip Drill Intersect (m) Highlight Drill Intersect+ Western Klaza 465 330 13.75 g/t gold and 357 g/t silver over 2.11 m (KL-12-115) Central Klaza 850 450 182.00 g/t gold and 231 g/t silver over 0.61 m (KL-17-376) Eastern Klaza 1,100 180 11.96 g/t gold and 270 g/t silver over 2.57 m (KL-22-603) Western BRX 460 520 196.00 g/t gold and 608 g/t silver over 0.91 m (KL-17-401) Central BRX 1,100 400 8.63 g/t gold and 175 g/t silver over 3.27 m (KL-21-553) Eastern BRX 800 250 101.50 g/t gold and 107 g/t silver over 1.30 m (KL-22-623) Pika 740 250 32.52 g/t gold and 34.3 g/t silver over 3.36 m (KL-10-06) AEX 1650 310 33.85 g/t gold and 177 g/t silver over 1.03 m (KL-22-563) BYG 800 310 11.16 g/t gold and 23.5 g/t silver over 2.14 m (KL-22-600) Western BYG 250 115 5.96 g/t gold and 45 g/t silver over 0.77 m (KL-15-253) Eastern BYG 450 100 2.09 g/t gold and 5.68 g/t silver over 2.57 m (KL-14-234) Dickson 450 100 7.08 g/t gold and 127 g/t silver over 1.00 m (KL-12-86) HERC 460 310 3.39 g/t gold and 205 g/t silver over 2.28 m (KL-12-95) Chevron 250 90 3.97 g/t gold and 95.4 g/t silver over 1.26 m (KL-12-120) Stroshein 450 280 5.29 g/t gold and 10.97 g/t silver over 3.09 m (KL-16-300) Rex 75 60 10.55 g/t gold and 44.7 g/t silver over 1.42 m (KL-16-314) Pearl 580 270 5.28 g/t gold and 1,054 g/t silver over 1.60 m (KL-19-439) Cumulative 10,925

+Represents the sampled length. True widths are estimated to be 80-95% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to drill axis. Assay results are not capped.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock samples from the 2026 bulk sampling program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Rock samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead, zinc and arsenic by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn/As - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Duplicates were routinely collected and all returned within an acceptable range. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., an independent consultant and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "successful", "tremendous success", "intends", "anticipation", "further", "advancement", "intends", "prepare", "assess", "extraction", "to be allowed", "high-grade", "potential", "commences", "mineralized", "plan", "future", "average", "estimated" or variants of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "would" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the 2026 bulk sampling program; the impact of the 2026 bulk sample results on future bulk sample grades, potential widths and/or mineral resource estimate; the timing, costs, results and revenues of the bulk samples collected, and whether there are positive net proceeds from such; the results from off-site bulk sample assaying; discrepancies in on-site recorded weights and assays vs. weights and assays recorded by the buyer; the results of planned metallurgical programs; the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing and the permits and approvals required for future bulk sampling and potential future development; whether additional bulk sampling will occur in 2027 and the timing and results thereof; whether or not the oxidized nature of the rock in situ will, in fact, mean it is free digging in future bulk sample programs; the potential outcomes of any economic studies including the cost, timing and results of a planned pre-feasibility study; the timing, results and implications of any planned drilling programs, including whether the current mineral resource estimate will be improved or increased; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; the results of engagement with First Nations; fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements and MD&A available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additionally, Rockhaven cautions that the 2026 bulk sample and any potential future bulk samples was completed without the use of a third-party feasibility study and, as a result, may have a higher risk of economic and technical failure. If and when future bulk sampling is completed at Klaza, there is no guarantee that the operation will continue as anticipated, or at all, or that anticipated costs or profits will be achieved. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although there are no third-party royalty interests on claims covering the Klaza Deposit, Rockhaven expects to pay the Yukon government royalties on precious metals removed from the Klaza property. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rockhaven-announces-successful-completion-of-2026-klaza-bulk-sample-program-1253342