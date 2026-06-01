Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Receives Approval to Direct Ship High Grade from its Klaza Gold-Silver Deposit, Yukon

Offtake and Credit Facility Agreements with Ocean Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Energy, Mines and Resources Branch of the Yukon Government to extract high-grade Direct Shipping Oxide ("DSO") material from its 100% owned Klaza Deposit, Yukon. The Klaza Deposit is royalty free and road accessible. The permit allows for trench excavation, extraction and shipment offsite of mineralized vein material to a depth of 3.5 meters from surface along the 460 meters of assay confirmed strike length of the Western BRX Zone.

Statement by Matt Turner, President and CEO of Rockhaven:

"Rockhaven is excited to begin the extraction of DSO material at the Western BRX Zone, with surface grades in the upper tier of Canadian precious metal (gold+silver) deposits. Rockhaven cannot speculate on the economic potential of this program, but by following a comprehensive set of field protocols, it will collect invaluable information to support a potentially larger scale development of the Klaza project, data which is expected to be incorporated into updated mineral resource models and the advancement of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS"). In order to facilitate this approach, Rockhaven has signed agreements for the excavation, crushing and transportation scopes of the project, as well as an offtake agreement for the processing of the DSO material. The offtake agreement also provides for a revolving credit facility to support the DSO extraction and shipping. We plan to commence work in early June 2026."

The 2026 DSO bulk sampling program at Klaza will be conducted along the surface trace of the Western BRX Zone, one of twelve high-grade gold-silver zones discovered to date at the Klaza property. The Western BRX Zone was selected for bulk sampling based on a 2025 work program that successfully defined the width, grade and character of near-surface mineralization, which exhibits oxidation of sulphides and probable supergene enrichment. A total of 34 vein exposures were trenched and sampled across the trace of the 460 m long strike extent of the zone. The average width of these exposures is 1.20 m. Results from this work are summarized in the table below and a map showing the location of the trenches can be found here: Detailed WBRX Zone Map

Klaza Project - Western BRX Zone - Significant Trench Results from 2025 Program

Trench ID Sampled Interval (m)+ Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) TR-25-100 0.50 204.0 893 TR-25-101 1.22 46.2 505 and 1.22 31.8 148 TR-25-102 1.72 16.2 22 TR-25-103 1.77 24.2 24 TR-25-104 0.98 48.0 546 TR-25-105 2.05 67.1 758 TR-25-106 2.50 25.4 315 TR-25-107 0.78 27.6 554 TR-25-108 1.22 99.0 763 TR-25-109 1.45 27.3 366 TR-25-110 0.30 31.8 268 TR-25-111 1.29 23.4 148 TR-25-112 1.68 20.5 556 TR-25-113 1.10 9.1 118 TR-25-114 0.60 84.0 179 TR-25-115 1.20 53.3 604 TR-25-116 1.04 10.4 230 TR-25-117 1.25 69.0 581 TR-25-118 1.79 143.0 1,080 TR-25-119 1.04 30.5 877 TR-25-120 1.20 102.0 1,535 TR-25-121 1.52 100.0 773 TR-25-122 0.60 51.2 1,850 and 2.45 31.2 248 TR-25-123 1.22 80.5 580 TR-25-124 1.41 64.2 577 TR-25-125 1.34 35.4 218 TR-25-126 1.33 17.0 326 TR-25-127 0.55 0.68 922 and 0.80 2.7 213 TR-25-128 1.00 12.4 61 TR-25-129 1.00 28.8 407 TR-25-130 0.50 24.3 247 TR-25-131 0.50 31.6 141 TR-25-132 0.90 89.1 1,445 TR-25-133 1.35 10.0 206

+Represents the sampled length. True widths are estimated to be 80-95% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to trench axis. Assay results are not capped.

This information is not necessarily indicative of the ultimate grade of the bulk sample, which will be subject to dilution and excavation losses during extraction.

DSO Program Details

The 2026 Direct Shipping Oxide Bulk Sample Program at Klaza will commence in early June and is expected to run until early September. An excavator will be used to selectively trench and extract the oxidized vein material. Much of the surface overburden on the Western BRX Zone was removed during the 2025 program, which will allow bulk sampling to begin immediately upon crews mobilizing to site. Further, due to its oxidized nature, the DSO material is free-digging (i.e. does not require drilling and blasting before extraction). The depth of the bulk sample is expected to be approximately 3.5 meters. After extraction, the material will be crushed to ½ inch size on-site, bagged and then transported via 40-tonne highway trucks to a northern port for further shipping to a smelter for processing.

Off-site Processing and Credit Facility

Rockhaven has entered into an agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited (Ocean Partners), to deliver up to 10,000 tonnes through the end of 2028 of DSO material to Ocean Partners' facility offshore. A pre-payment of up to 90% may be made to Rockhaven on material delivered to a North American port from the property.

Rockhaven has also entered into a revolving credit facility with Ocean Partners, which allows for the drawdown of up to US$1.5 million. In exchange, Rockhaven has granted Ocean Partners exclusive right to process any DSO material removed from the Klaza Project through the end of 2028. The credit facility will incur an interest rate of SOFR+6.50% annually.

Environmental and Reclamation:

As the bulk sample requires no use of water, blasting or traditional milling equipment, Rockhaven will conduct a simple, environmentally conscious operation. All trenches will be backfilled, recontoured and properly reclaimed after extraction of the DSO material.

Potential Future Implications:

Although the bulk sample program is the primary focus for Rockhaven in 2026, the Company may conduct a drill program focused on mineral resource expansion and infill drilling and to obtain representative samples for further advanced metallurgical test work in support of a PFS. The proposed drill program would be conducted in late 2026 and the results used in the contemplated PFS.

The Klaza project has been explored extensively for 16 years, resulting in the discovery of a series of twelve high-grade gold-silver veins with an aggregate assay confirmed cumulative strike length of greater than 10 kms, as shown on Table 2 and a map showing the location of the drill holes and zones can be found here (Main Mineralized Zones Map). Rockhaven has approved drill permits for all mineralized veins for the next five years, with extensions to be allowed in future applications.

Table 2: Drill Data for Main Mineralized Zones - Klaza Vein System

Zone Drill Mineralized Strike Length (m) Maximum Down-dip Drill Intersect (m) Highlight Drill Intersect Western Klaza 465 330 13.75 g/t gold and 357 g/t silver over 2.11 m (KL-12-115) Central Klaza 850 450 182.00 g/t gold and 231 g/t silver over 0.61 m (KL-17-376) Eastern Klaza 1,100 180 11.96 g/t gold and 270 g/t silver over 2.57 m (KL-22-603) Western BRX 460 520 196.00 g/t gold and 608 g/t silver over 0.91 m (KL-17-401) Central BRX 1,100 400 8.63 g/t gold and 175 g/t silver over 3.27 m (KL-21-553) Eastern BRX 800 250 101.50 g/t gold and 107 g/t silver over 1.30 m (KL-22-623) Pika 740 250 32.52 g/t gold and 34.3 g/t silver over 3.36 m (KL-10-06) AEX 1650 310 33.85 g/t gold and 177 g/t silver over 1.03 m (KL-22-563) BYG 800 310 11.16 g/t gold and 23.5 g/t silver over 2.14 m (KL-22-600) Western BYG 250 115 5.96 g/t gold and 45 g/t silver over 0.77 m (KL-15-253) Eastern BYG 450 100 2.09 g/t gold and 5.68 g/t silver over 2.57 m (KL-14-234) Dickson 450 100 7.08 g/t gold and 127 g/t silver over 1.00 m (KL-12-86) HERC 460 310 3.39 g/t gold and 205 g/t silver over 2.28 m (KL-12-95) Chevron 250 90 3.97 g/t gold and 95.4 g/t silver over 1.26 m (KL-12-120) Stroshein 450 280 5.29 g/t gold and 10.97 g/t silver over 3.09 m (KL-16-300) Rex 75 60 10.55 g/t gold and 44.7 g/t silver over 1.42 m (KL-16-314) Pearl 580 270 5.28 g/t gold and 1,054 g/t silver over 1.60 m (KL-19-439) Cumulative 10,925

+Represents the sampled length. True widths are estimated to be 80-95% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to drill axis. Assay results are not capped.

Clarification of Economic Potential

The Company cautions that the decision to undertake small-scale bulk sampling activities at Klaza was made without the benefit of a feasibility study, pre-feasibility study, or reported mineral resources or mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of material or the cost of such recovery. The Company cautions that, historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that bulk sampling will continue as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved. The failure to continue production may have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve anticipated production costs may have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and potential profitability. Should results from the bulk sampling program prove positive, net proceeds may be used for working capital, further exploration or to fund future economic studies; however, there is no assurance that the bulk sampling will generate net proceeds, after all costs, fees and charges, or that such will be available to support future exploration or development decisions.

QA/QC

All analyses for trench and drill samples from this press release were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Rock samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., an independent consultant and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "successful", "demonstrating", "continuous", "high grade", "potential", "commence", "(un)mineralized", "plan", "future", "average" or variants of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "would" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the 2025 trenching program; whether or not the mineralization is, in fact, continuous; the impact of the 2025 trench results on bulk sample grades, potential widths and/or mineral resource estimate; the timing, costs, results and revenues of any bulk samples collected, and whether there are positive net proceeds from such; the results of planned metallurgical programs; the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing and the permits and approvals required for bulk sampling and potential future development; whether or not the oxidized nature of the rock in situ will, in fact, mean it is free digging; the potential outcomes of any economic studies including the timing and results of a pre-feasibility study; the timing, results and implications of any planned drilling programs, including whether the current mineral resource estimate will be increased; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; the results of engagement with First Nations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements and MD&A available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Additionally, Rockhaven cautions that a potential bulk sample may be completed without the use of a third-party feasibility study and, as a result, may have a higher risk of economic and technical failure. If and when the bulk sampling commences at Klaza, there is no guarantee that the operation will continue as anticipated, or at all, or that anticipated costs or profits will be achieved. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Furthermore, 'royalty-free' relates to any non-jurisdictional, third-party royalty holders, of which there are no third-party royalty interests on claims covering the Klaza Deposit. Rockhaven expects to pay the Yukon government royalties on precious metals removed from the Klaza property. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rockhaven-receives-approval-to-direct-ship-high-grade-from-its-klaza-gold-silver-1172104