Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A1H68L | ISIN: CA77340P1018 | Ticker-Symbol: 8RR
Stuttgart
04.06.25 | 08:08
0,039 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0400,05115:30
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Appoints Brad Thrall as Managing Director and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Thrall as Managing Director. This leadership addition strengthens the mine development and executive management expertise within Rockhaven's Executive team. Mr. Thrall will remain as a Rockhaven Director.

"Having served with Brad over the past two and a half years on the Rockhaven Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to announce his expanding role with Rockhaven, which now includes an Executive appointment." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "In this new position, Brad will take on responsibility for advancing the economic studies, permitting and development of the Klaza project. Brad's 25+ years of experience in permitting, developing and operating mines in the Yukon will be invaluable as we continue to de-risk and demonstrate the value of our Klaza project."

Rockhaven also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 8,425,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rockhaven-resources-ltd.-appoints-brad-thrall-as-managing-director-and-grants-inc-1034800

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
