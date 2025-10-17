Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Appoints Axemen Resource Capital As Financial Advisor and Grants an Incentive Stock Option and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cal Everett and Axemen Resource Capital as Financial Advisors.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Everett, a legend in our business, to the Rockhaven team." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Cal brings over 35 years of financial and marketing expertise and success to Rockhaven, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance and develop the Klaza project."

Mr. Everett is a geologist with more than 14 years of surface and underground exploration experience with senior mining companies. He moved to the financial sector in 1990 and spent 12 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns focused on resource equities, and seven years with PI Financial Corp. in senior resource institutional sales and capital markets. From 2008 to 2015, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Axemen Resource Capital. From 2016 to 2025, Mr. Everett served as President & CEO of Liberty Gold. In 2010, Mr. Everett was awarded the prestigious Murray Pezim Award for Perseverance and Success in Financing Mineral Exploration from the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia. Mr. Everett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economic Geology from the University of New Brunswick.

Incentive Stock Options and RSU's

In conjunction with Mr. Everett's appointment, Rockhaven has granted an incentive stock option to Axemen Resource Capital, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), entitling it to purchase up to 500,000 shares at a price of $0.14 per share. This option has a term of five years and will vest on a quarterly basis, commencing three months from the date of grant.

In addition, Rockhaven also announces the granting of 1,000,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to its managing director, which RSUs will vest one-third per year commencing one year from the date of grant.

Further terms of the option and the RSUs can be found in the Plan, a comprehensive summary of which is contained in Rockhaven's Management Information Circular prepared in connection with its Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 11, 2025 which has been filed on SEDAR+ under Rockhaven's Profile, as well as on Rockhaven's website.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

