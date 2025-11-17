Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Reports Multiple High-Grade Vein Exposures at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce assay results from the 2025 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

During the summer of 2025, Rockhaven conducted an excavator trenching program along the surface trace of the Western BRX Zone, one of twelve high-grade gold-silver zones discovered to date at Klaza. The purpose of this program was to: (1) determine the width, grade and character of near-surface mineralization in the zone; (2) better define structural features and controls related to the mineralization; and (3) establish the nature and depth of the oxide to sulphide transition (visually and analytically) for use in planned PFS-level metallurgical studies. To complete this evaluation, the organic overburden layer was first removed and much of the zone was stripped to bedrock. A total of 34 vein exposures were then trenched and sampled across the trace of the 460 m long zone. The information collected from this work is fundamental to the future Klaza economic studies and will assist Rockhaven's planning for a potential bulk sampling program scheduled for summer 2026.

Highlight assays from the 2025 Program include:

143 g/t gold and 1,080 g/t silver over 1.79 m (TR-25-118)

100 g/t gold and 773 g/t silver over 1.52 m (TR-25-121)

67 g/t gold and 758 g/t silver over 2.05 m (TR-25-105)

102 g/t gold and 1,535 g/t silver over 1.20 m (TR-25-120)

99 g/t gold and 763 g/t silver over 1.22 m (TR-25-108)

204 g/t gold and 893 g/t silver over 0.50 m (TR-25-100)

80.5 g/t gold and 580 g/t silver over 1.22 m (TR-25-123)

64.2 g/t gold and 577 g/t silver over 1.41 m (TR-25-124)

89.1 g/t gold and 1,445 g/t silver over 0.90 m (TR-25-132)

69 g/t gold and 581 g/t silver over 1.25 m (TR-25-117)

Statement by Matt Turner, President and CEO of Rockhaven:

"The 2025 program was successful in demonstrating continuous, high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the near surface portion of the Western BRX Zone, while also identifying important structural and mineralogical features. Based on these results, Rockhaven has commenced planning and permitting for a bulk sample in 2026, including engagement with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nations and their Development Corporation. Rockhaven has also entered the YESAB environmental assessment process as well as begun discussions with potential direct shipping customers/traders and smelters. Given the grades of the Western BRX Zone, we see potential for a fast payback, low impact scenario that should provide invaluable information to support potential larger scale development of the Klaza project."

The table below summarizes the significant results from the 2025 trenching program with trenches labelled sequentially from north to south. A map showing the locations of trenches and select photos of the veins can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Klaza Project - Western BRX Zone - Significant Results from this Release

Trench ID Sampled Interval (m)+ Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) TR-25-100 0.50 204.0 893 TR-25-101 1.22 46.2 505 and 1.22 31.8 148 TR-25-102 1.72 16.2 22 TR-25-103 1.77 24.2 24 TR-25-104 0.98 48.0 546 TR-25-105 2.05 67.1 758 TR-25-106 2.50 25.4 315 TR-25-107 0.78 27.6 554 TR-25-108 1.22 99.0 763 TR-25-109 1.45 27.3 366 TR-25-110 0.30 31.8 268 TR-25-111 1.29 23.4 148 TR-25-112 1.68 20.5 556 TR-25-113 1.10 9.1 118 TR-25-114 0.60 84.0 179 TR-25-115 1.20 53.3 604 TR-25-116 1.04 10.4 230 TR-25-117 1.25 69.0 581 TR-25-118 1.79 143.0 1,080 TR-25-119 1.04 30.5 877 TR-25-120 1.20 102.0 1,535 TR-25-121 1.52 100.0 773 TR-25-122 0.60 51.2 1,850 and 2.45 31.2 248 TR-25-123 1.22 80.5 580 TR-25-124 1.41 64.2 577 TR-25-125 1.34 35.4 218 TR-25-126 1.33 17.0 326 TR-25-127 0.55 0.68 922 and 0.80 2.7 213 TR-25-128 1.00 12.4 61 TR-25-129 1.00 28.8 407 TR-25-130 0.50 24.3 247 TR-25-131 0.50 31.6 141 TR-25-132 0.90 89.1 1,445 TR-25-133 1.35 10.0 206

+Represents the sampled length. True widths are estimated to be 80-95% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to trench axis. Assay results are not capped.

The Western BRX Zone

During the 2025 work program, a total of 188 rock samples were collected. The samples were taken from excavator bucket test pits (to simulate bulk sampling) or from the rib of excavator trenches, both of which were oriented perpendicular to the strike of the zone. Float samples were collected from the floor of the stripped area, between test pits and trenches, to help demonstrate continuity. A total of 34 new cuts were made across the Western BRX Zone, spaced between 5 and 20 m apart along the strike length of the Western BRX Zone, with the exception of a section in the southern part of the zone which was exposed through three trenches spaced 40 m apart.

Near surface mineralization in the vein zone is altered to strong limonite and hematite surrounding highly fractured, pitted and vuggy quartz. The mineralization has a distinctive red-orange colour that is easily distinguished from adjacent grey to brown, clay altered granodiorite or feldspar-porphyry dyke waste rock. The weathered wall rock has sharp contacts with the mineralization and is highly fractured, which should greatly simplify extraction of a bulk sample. Adjacent test pit samples are shown in Figure 1, demonstrating the different properties of the mineralized rock versus the unmineralized waste. The depth of the bulk sample is expected to be approximately 2-3 meters and will target only mineralized vein material.

Figure 1 - Adjacent test pits (with assays) demonstrating mineralized vein vs unmineralized wall rock.

Placer Claim Staking

Although all mineralized exposures are hosted in bedrock, the presence of placer gold and placer workings in the area warranted Rockhaven staking five bench placer claims to cover the Western BRX Zone. These placer claims are now added to the 1,478 quartz claims that are included in the Klaza property.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock samples from the 2025 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Rock samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "successful", "demonstrating", "continuous", "high grade", "identifying", "potential", "exceptional", "greatly", "simulate", "commenced", "(un)mineralized", "waste", "planned", "future", variants of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed trenching program; whether or not the mineralization is, in fact, continuous, the impact of these results on mineral resource estimate; the potential for future bulk samples or for new discoveries including porphyry deposits; the results of planned metallurgical programs; the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing and the permits and approvals required for bulk sampling and potential future development; whether or not the condition of the rock in situ will, in fact, assist with its potential future extraction, the potential outcomes of any financial studies; whether or not there is placer gold within the placer claims; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; the results of engagement with First Nations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements and MD&A available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Additionally, Rockhaven cautions that a potential bulk sample may be completed without the use of a third-party feasibility study and, as a result, may have a higher risk of economic and technical failure. If and when the bulk sampling commences at Klaza, there is no guarantee that the operation will continue as anticipated, or at all, or that anticipated costs or profits will be achieved. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

