Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 5,620,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rockhaven-announces-granting-of-incentive-stock-options-1188150