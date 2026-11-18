Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTCQB: TRCGF) (FSE: BU9) ("Thistle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property option purchase agreement dated November 18, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with David O'Neil and Lorena Hamilton (together, the "Optionors"), arm's length parties to the Company, pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option (the "Option") to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty in favour of the Optionors (as described below), in eight mineral claims comprising 98 claim units and covering approximately 2,136 hectares located in Gloucester County, Northern New Brunswick (the "Property"). The claims are located along the southern boundary of the Middle River Gold Project and cover the same host rocks and similar gold mineralization as seen at Middle River. A property visit has been conducted and historical work reviewed.

Terms of the Option Agreement

To exercise the Option, the Company must make payments to the Optionors totalling $125,000 over a four-year period, of which 50% will be paid in cash (the "Cash Payments") and 50% will be satisfied through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), as follows:

Due Date Cash Payment Value of

Consideration

Shares Total Within 30 days of the later of the effective date of the Option Agreement and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance $7,500 $7,500 $15,000 On or before the first anniversary $10,000 $10,000 $20,000 On or before the second anniversary $12,500 $12,500 $25,000 On or before the third anniversary $15,000 $15,000 $30,000 On or before the fourth anniversary $17,500 $17,500 $35,000 Total $62,500 $62,500 $125,000



The number of Consideration Shares issuable in respect of any payment will be equal to the share portion of such payment divided by the greater of (i) the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the ten trading days immediately preceding the date of issuance, and (ii) $0.117, being the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company's common shares based on the last closing price prior to the issuance of this news release (the "Floor Price"). In no event will the aggregate number of Consideration Shares issued under the Option Agreement exceed 534,188 common shares, and any share portion of a payment that would otherwise require the issuance of common shares in excess of this limit will be paid in cash. The Company may also elect to satisfy all or any portion of the share portion of any payment in cash. Each issuance of Consideration Shares is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. Payments may be accelerated at the Company's option.

Separately from, and not as a condition of, the exercise of the Option, the Company has agreed to make the following one-time cash milestone payments to the Optionors, each within 30 days following the first occurrence of the applicable milestone: (i) $15,000 upon completion of a mineral resource estimate for the Property in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"); (ii) $25,000 upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment; (iii) $50,000 upon completion of a feasibility study; and (iv) $75,000 upon commencement of commercial production on the Property. The Company is not obligated to conduct any work on, or to achieve any milestone in respect of, the Property.

Upon exercise of the Option, the Optionors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property (the "NSR"). The Company may purchase one-half of the NSR (being 1.0%) at any time by paying $1,500,000 to the Optionors.

The Option Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. The Company expects the transaction to qualify as an "Expedited Acquisition" under TSXV Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets. The Optionors are arm's length parties to the Company, no finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction, and no new insiders or control persons of the Company will be created as a result of the transaction. All Consideration Shares issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Exploration and a director of the Company, a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Lohman is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian precious metals and critical minerals exploration company operating in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, one of Canada's most prolific mining districts. The never-drilled Brunswick Antimony Project offers blue-sky potential - a high-grade antimony-silver-gold discovery on the eastern flack adjacent to the world-famous past-producing Brunswick No. 12 mine property. At the flagship Middle River Gold Project, Phase 1 and 2 drilling have confirmed gold mineralization from surface to 130 meters along a 7-kilometre trend of mineralized folds, with an untested deeper zone from 400 meters and Phase 3 ahead. The portfolio also includes the Middle River VMS, Alba Forks Gold, and Celtic Highland Gold projects. With exploration planned across both flagships in 2026, Thistle is advancing two discovery stories in a single district.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the acceptance of the Option Agreement by the TSXV, the payments and share issuances to be made under the Option Agreement, the exercise of the Option, the potential milestone payments and the Company's plans for the Property. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the TSXV does not accept the Option Agreement, that the Company is unable to make the required payments, and general risks associated with mineral exploration, which may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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