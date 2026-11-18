After the success of asmodee's Zombicide: Dead Men Tales in April 2026, the first campaign in Fantasy Flight Games' Vault Series reaches over 1,950% of its funding goal, bringing a beloved classic back to the table.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 18th of November, 2026. Asmodee, a global leader in tabletop gaming, announces that Arkham Horror Remastered, published by Fantasy Flight Games, an asmodee studio, has successfully concluded its crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound. Launched on October 21, the campaign reached its $300,000 funding goal in just 17 minutes and 50 seconds, ultimately closing at $5,862,377 from 14,189 backers, nearly 20 times its initial target.

Arkham Horror Remastered marks the opening of Fantasy Flight Games' Vault Series, bringing classic titles from the studio's catalogue back to players. It revisits the second edition of Arkham Horror, preserving its cooperative gameplay while introducing updated artwork, upgraded components and a revised rulebook with clearer presentation. The campaign also brought back its expansion content, giving longtime fans and newcomers an opportunity to discover the full experience.

Contributions during the campaign unlocked 71 stretch goals, adding further content and rewards to the experience, from old promos brought back to quality-of-life upgrades. The community's commitment carried the campaign well beyond its scheduled closing date. Through Gamefound's "Endgame" feature, which resets a ten-minute countdown when an eligible pledge is placed or upgraded, backers kept the campaign running for more than five additional days!

Our teams are listening closely to the community, and following the end of the campaign, the team announced it would also include the two remaining locked rewards: the Nora Connelly investigator and the South Church postcard, as a thank you. From returning fans sharing memories of past games to newcomers discovering Arkham for the first time, the campaign brought players together around the return of a title that has remained close to their hearts.

"Bringing a classic back starts with understanding what players love about it." Said Carly McGinnis, Chief Product Officer & EVP Publishing of asmodee. "With Arkham Horror Remastered, our teams have preserved the experience that made the game special while giving it the care and attention it deserves today. Following the success of Zombicide: Dead Men Tales earlier this year, this campaign shows how crowdfunding can help us develop our strongest brands in direct dialogue with their communities."

For asmodee, developing crowdfunding campaigns complete asmodee's go-to-market strategy. For the second time this year after the success of Zombicide: Dead Men Tales, crowdfunding has allowed players to support a game ahead of production and access additional content. With it, publishing teams gain clearer visibility on demand and a direct connection with their audience, actively listening to their feedback - a complementary approach to the traditional publishing model. In the case of Arkham Horror Remastered - Vault Series, this creates an opportunity to bring established games back to the table with the support of the people who want to play them.

For more information, contact

Asmodee Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

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Arkham Horror Crowdfunding ThankYou