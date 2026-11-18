Company announcement nr. 47 / 2026

18. November 2026

NewCap Holding A/S - Interim Announcement for the Third Quarter of 2026

NewCap Holding A/S hereby publishes its interim announcement for the third quarter of 2026.

The Group does not disclose financial information as part of its quarterly interim announcements.

Development in the Group's Activities

During third quarter of 2026, the Group's performance developed in line with its previously announced expectations for the full year, with revenue expected to be in the range of DKK 17.5-19.5 million and profit before tax in the range of DKK 2.5-5.0 million. This was also stated in the interim financial report for the period ended 30 June 2026, published in Company Announcement No. 45/2026, including the assumptions outlined therein.

The focus of the Group during third quarter of 2026 remained on the continued integration and development of its activities and the execution of the organic growth strategy including identification and evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and other strategic initiatives.

Development in Funds Managed by NCI Advisory A/S

Asset management fees continue to form the foundation of the Group's revenue and earnings.

The wholly owned subsidiary NCI Advisory A/S manages two investment funds, Nordic Corporate Investment A/S and NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S.

In October 2026, NCI Advisory A/S continued the process of activating the license as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). The license overall strengthens the NCI Advisory's governance framework and operational procedures while enhancing the growth potential of its asset management activities.

Also in October 2026, the Group established two new alternative investment funds designed to invest their capital in the funds under management and to provide investment opportunities for external investors, including international investors, so-called feeder funds. This initiative is expected to support and strengthen future inflows of assets under management, particularly from international investors and expect to be operational from November/December 2026.

The year-to-date net return as at 30 September 2026 amounted to 13.35% for Nordic Corporate Investment A/S and 5.49% for NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S.

Development in Observatum Compliance ApS

The wholly owned subsidiary Observatum Compliance ApS provides compliance and risk management services to financial institutions, primarily within the asset management sector.

During third quarter 2026, Observatum Compliance ApS has focused on integration of and implementation of its strategic plan to support the Group's expectations regarding the platform's ability to provide comprehensive services to asset managers across all key functional areas. Further Observatum Compliance ApS has attracted new customers and employees.

Regards

NewCap Holding A/S

For further information please contact:

Jørgen Beuchert

Telephone +45 4199 8250

E-mail: info@newcap.dk

Peter Steen Christensen

Telephone: +45 2370 5885

Email: info@newcap.dk