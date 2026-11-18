Better Collective A/S today announces that Co-founder Jesper Søgaard becomes sole CEO. Co-Founder Christian Kirk Rasmussen leaves the Executive Leadership and will continue in his operational role, leading affiliation and performance marketing projects. Flemming Pedersen moves from CFO to COO, and Dan Bjerregaard succeeds Flemming as CFO and joins the Executive Leadership. The changes take effect immediately.

The move to a sole CEO formalises a division of responsibilities that has evolved over time. Christian has increasingly focused on leading affiliation projects, where his direct involvement has delivered positive results for the business. Stepping down as Co-CEO will allow him to dedicate more time to these projects and return to his roots in performance marketing.

Christian will retain the title of Co-founder, remain a member of the Senior Leadership Team, continue as a major shareholder and remain classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR). He will hand over his organisational and leadership responsibilities to Jesper and Flemming and is excited to return to his roots in performance marketing, focusing on the hands-on work that has long been central to his contribution to the business.

Flemming Pedersen moves from CFO to COO and takes over parts of Christian's leadership and organisational responsibilities. Since joining Better Collective in 2018, Flemming has played a central role in the growth from the time of its IPO through its international expansion. He brings to the COO role a detailed understanding of the decisions behind that growth and first-hand knowledge of how the business operates across markets.

Dan Bjerregaard, currently Senior Vice President, Finance & Global Shared Services, succeeds Flemming as CFO. Since joining Better Collective in 2023, Dan has led its Finance and Global Shared Services teams across markets. He is a State Authorised Public Accountant and previously served as CFO of a privately held company. Before that, he was a partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he gained extensive experience in audit and advisory work.

Thomas Plenborg, Chair of the Board of Better Collective, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased that Christian will increase his focus on the strategic projects and initiatives where his expertise can create the greatest value. No one understands our core performance marketing business better than Christian. Flemming brings deep knowledge of Better Collective and has played a central role in shaping our expansion, making him well positioned to lead our operations. Dan has demonstrated strong leadership within the Group, and his experience as a CFO gives the Board full confidence in his ability to take on his new responsibilities."

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Better Collective, said:

"Christian and I founded Better Collective together, and our roles have naturally evolved as the business has grown. We have more recently seen the value Christian creates when he can give strategic projects his sustained attention. This change allows him to dedicate more time to those priorities, while I take on the role of sole CEO. Christian and I will continue to work closely together, and I look forward to working with Flemming and Dan in their new roles. I congratulate them both on their appointments."

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

This information is information that Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 17:44 CET.