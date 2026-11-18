Interim report for the three months ended September 30, 2026

Regulatory release 87/2026

Q3 2026 highlights

Record Q3 revenue with 6% growth and EBITDA bsi. growing 6% with a stable EBITDA margin at 26%; despite 6.5 mEUR negative impact on both revenue and EBITDA from low sports win margin

North America led revenue growth up 28%, with a 39% EBITDA margin

Growth driven by Publishing and Esports, with revenue up 16% and 14%, respectively, driven by talent-led media, prediction markets, Playbook and HLTV

Value of Deposits rose 9% year over year to roughly 794 mEUR

Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Full-year guidance is maintained as revised in September following the betting ban in Brazil

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & CEO of Better Collective, comments:

"We delivered record Q3 revenue, with organic growth of 6% and EBITDA before special items also increasing 6%, despite increased UK taxes, the introduction of Brazil's betting ban and the unusually low sports win margins. North America led growth, driven by talent-led media, Playbook and prediction markets, while HLTV also made a strong contribution in the rest of the world.

In Brazil, we are planning on the basis of no further betting and casino revenue and have already taken steps to adapt our operations and cost base. Acting decisively when conditions change is part of our DNA, while continuing to invest where we see the strongest growth opportunities.

I want to thank all our colleagues for their dedication and adaptability. Their efforts underpin our ability to keep moving the business forward."

For full details on financial performance, please see the enclosed interim report for Q3 2026.

Webcast and teleconference

We invite you to join us for a teleconference on November 19, 2026, at 10:00 CET. Co-founder & CEO Jesper Søgaard, along with COO Flemming Pedersen and CFO Dan Bjerregaard, will present the report, followed by a Q&A session. The event will simultaneously be webcasted, providing an opportunity to ask questions.

Join the teleconference

To participate and ask questions, please register here. After registering, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN via email. Registration remains open even if the event has begun.

Access the webcast

To view the live webcast and presentation, please click here. The webcast will also be accessible through our website at www.bettercollective.com, and the presentation will be available post-market close (CET) on November 18, 2026.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

This information is information that Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 17:44 CET.