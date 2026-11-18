The integration brings Kalshi's and Novig's single and combo markets to Playbook, extending the AI-powered platform beyond sports betting and opening new commercial opportunities across product categories.

Press release

Better Collective, a leading digital sports media group, has integrated Kalshi's and Novig's single and combo markets into its AI-powered platform, Playbook. The integration enables users to move directly from sports content to corresponding markets on Kalshi and Novig, with selections pre-loaded for a streamlined experience.

Kalshi and Novig are the first prediction market partners on Playbook, extending the platform into a new product category and broadening the range of partners and U. S. states it can now support.

Since its integration into Playbook in mid-October, the two partners have received a six-figure number of trades through the platform, underscoring strong demand for the content and the relevance of the offering.



Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Better Collective, said:

"We are excited to expand Playbook beyond sports betting with the integration of Kalshi and Novig, and the initial results demonstrate the strong potential of connecting users with a broader range of products. Prediction markets open up a significantly larger addressable audience for Better Collective, allowing us to reach users well beyond traditional sports bettors. This strengthens Playbook's commercial potential while creating new opportunities for our partners."

Initially launched within the U. S. sports betting ecosystem in September 2025, Playbook has since generated millions of bet-slip clicks to partners including DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics, and established a global partnership with X. These milestones reflect the platform's growing reach and its ability to connect fans and sports content with relevant opportunities across partner platforms.

Parlays and combos account for over 90% of Playbook's bet-slip clicks to date. The Kalshi and Novig integration brings the same multi-selection experience to prediction markets through combo markets.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com