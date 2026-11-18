DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: H1 2026/27 REVENUE

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: H1 2026/27 REVENUE 18-Nov-2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H1 2026/27 revenue EUR230.9 million, 8.9% organic growth -- H1: on track to meet full-year target Half-year performance driven by rising aircraft build rates -- Q2: a solid quarter, under temporarily strained operational conditions A 22nd consecutive quarter of revenue growth Underlying momentum as robust as ever Resolution in progress, catch-up effect expected in the 2nd half of the year -- Market momentum intact Air traffic proving resilient Backlogs still expanding, driven by very strong demand exceeding production capacity -- Well positioned to achieve 2028 new business objective Target now 67% secured Considerable support expected from new business deals being finalized Backlog at a record high of EUR5.1 billion -- Financial targets reiterated Thomas Girard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, gave the following statement: "Market conditions remain particularly favourable for FIGEAC AÉRO as demand for new more fuel-efficient aircraft is on the increase and supply chain bottlenecks are gradually being resolved. Against that backdrop, build rates on most of our key programmes are ramping up, particularly for the A320 and A350. So, although growth was softened by temporarily strained operational conditions, FIGEAC AÉRO delivered a solid quarterly performance, market momentum remains intact and we expect a catch-up effect in the 2nd half of the year, which will enable us to meet our full-year revenue target". FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released its revenue figures for the second quarter and first half of its financial year 2026/27 ended 30 September 2026. EURm - IFRS Q2 2026/27 Q2 2025/26 Chg. Org. chg. 2026/27 YTD 2025/26 YTD Chg. Org. chg. Unaudited figures Aerospace[1] 112.3 105.0 +6.9% +8.5% 216.4 199.3 +8.6% +10.4% Defense & Energy 6.8 8.4 (19.1)% (19.1)% 14.5 16.0 (9.4)% (9.4)% Total revenue 119.1 113.4 +5.0% +6.5% 230.9 215.3 +7.2% +8.9%

FIGEAC AÉRO on track to meet its full-year revenue target

FIGEAC AÉRO's revenue came to EUR119.1 million in the second quarter of 2026/27 (from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026), with organic growth reaching 6.5% (reported growth +5.0%) year-on-year.

- The Aerospace division's revenue grew by 8.5% organically over the quarter (+6.9% reported growth) toEUR112.3 million, from EUR105.0 million this time last year. Growth was slightly slower than in the first quarter anddriven by a combination of two opposing factors: on the one hand, excellent underlying business activity, driven byrising build rates across almost all the group's key programmes, particularly the A320 and A350 families; on theother hand, temporary operational constraints which mainly affected revenues at FIGEAC AÉRO's Lot and Tunisfacilities, with delayed production because of significant power outages in Tunisia, heatwaves in France and, moregenerally, shifts in delivery timings. The Group expects these effects to be absorbed in the second half of theyear; - The Defense & Energy division reported EUR6.8 million of revenue, compared with EUR8.4 million this time lastyear. The downtrend was mostly attributable to a decline in the oil & gas activities and a high comparison basis.

FIGEAC AÉRO has generated EUR230.9 million of revenue since the start of its 2026/27 financial year (i.e. from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026), with organic growth reaching 8.9% (reported growth +7.2%) primarily on the back of higher build rates. Given the catch-up now underway, the Group expects a strong second half and is therefore well on track to meet its full-year revenue target.

Market momentum intact

Air traffic growth has slowed due to uncertainty and fuel price volatility stemming from the Middle East conflict, although the situation naturally varies from one region to another. However, growth remains positive on a year-to-date basis and shows encouraging signs going forward[2]:

- Passenger traffic: +0.3%, having slowed in some regions since the conflict broke out, particularly theMiddle East. It is worth noting that international traffic began to trend upwards again in September (after havingfallen steadily since March), which is encouraging; - Freight traffic: +5.0%, showing even more resilience.

Demand for new aircraft being placed by airlines with the world's key manufacturers remains particularly robust, which is yet further evidence of the absence of structural factors for a decline in air transport demand: year to date, net orders stand at 2,131, which is well above the 1,600 recorded this time last year and reflects a 33.4% increase. Airbus is currently the dominant manufacturer[3]:

- Airbus: 1,305 net orders at 31 October 2026 (vs 625 for the same period in 2025); - Boeing: 754 net orders at 31 October 2026 (vs 782 for the same period in 2025); - Embraer: 72 net orders at 30 September 2026 (vs 193 for the same period in 2025).

Deliveries made by these aircraft manufacturers increased by 6.3% during the same period, but this was again well below their order intake, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8 (i.e. 1.8 firm orders received for every aircraft delivered). This supply-demand gap has existed for several years now and has therefore kept backlogs expanding: the combined backlog of these manufacturers now stands at 16,798 commercial aircraft (of which 56% for Airbus, 41% for Boeing and 3% for Embraer).

With such high demand, the entire aerospace industry is working to support increasing build rates. It is worth noting here that the main bottlenecks that had recently existed in the supply chains are now gradually easing or disappearing, especially for the production of new single-aisle aircraft engines and for production capacity at Spirit Aerosystems' facilities (which are now split and under the effective control of Airbus and Boeing). Some issues remain, but the overall supply chain situation is very clearly improving and will continue to drive FIGEAC AÉRO's growth momentum.

Solid business development

FIGEAC AÉRO's backlog continued to trend upwards in the quarter ended 30 September 2026, growing by 3.5% quarter-on-quarter to EUR5.1 billion. This was largely thanks to new business and a price effect.

FIGEAC AÉRO has brought in a great deal of new business since launching its PILOT 28 plan, totalling an annual revenue run rate out to March 2028 of around EUR54 million which corresponds to over 67% of the initial target range of EUR80-100 million. This does not include major business deals that are in the process of being finalized and that will soon push the Group significantly closer towards its target.

Full-year guidance reiterated

Revenue tends to be higher in the second half of the year. On top of that seasonality, a catch-up effect is ongoing, as the operating constraints under which the Group operated in the second quarter are being resolved. The Group therefore expects a particularly robust second half and reiterates all its full-year targets:

- Revenue between EUR530 million and EUR560 million; - Current EBITDA between EUR86 million and EUR94 million; - Free Cash Flow between EUR35 million and EUR40 million; - Further deleveraging, with a leverage ratio expected at between 2.6x and 3.1x.

With the current market tailwinds, the ongoing build rate increases, and new business in line with anticipations, the Group also confirms its targets out to March 2028, i.e. over EUR600 million in revenue, EUR100 million in current EBITDA, and a low level of debt reflected in a leverage ratio of between 2x and 2.5x.

As a reminder, all these targets assume an average euro-dollar exchange rate of 1.16 this financial year and 1.175 in financial year 2027/28, and no further significant deterioration in the geopolitical climate.

FIGEAC AÉRO to address its shareholders

FIGEAC AÉRO invites you to attend the 13th edition of its Live from the Cockpit webinar dedicated to retail investors at 6pm on Thursday 19 November 2026, during which it will present its revenue figures for the second quarter and first half of full-year 2026/27.

Click here to register

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news

Upcoming events

-- 19 November 2026: 13th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast addressed to retail investors

-- 8 December 2026: 2026/27 half-year results

-- 9 December 2026: CIC CIB Forum 2026 - Paris, France

-- 9 December 2026: 14th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast addressed to retail investors

About Figeac Aéro

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 15 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026.

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne

Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: H1 2026/27 REVENUE -2-

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91

E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com

Glossary

Term / indicator Definition Current EBITDA Current operating income (loss) adjusted for net depreciation, amortisation and provisions before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type Sum of orders received and to be received extrapolated over a 10-year period for each contract and Backlog request for proposals won, based on build rates and a EUR/USD exchange rate determined by the Group and then projected for the future Organic At constant scope and exchange rates DIO (Days of Inventory Average number of days of revenue for which an item of inventory is held Outstanding) Net debt Debt net of cash, excluding non-interest-bearing debt Debt leverage ratio Ratio of net debt excluding non-interest-bearing debt to current EBITDA Capex Investments in fixed assets ORNANE Bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares Free cash-flow Net cash-flow from operating activities before cost of financial debt and taxes, minus net cash-flow from investing activities Net free cash-flow Net cash-flow from operating activities after cost of financial debt and taxes, minus net cash-flow from investing activities

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[1] Formerly Aerostructures & Aeroengines.

[2] IATA September 2026 Air Passenger Market Analysis.

[3] Airbus, Boeing, orders & deliveries 31 October 2026, Embraer, orders & deliveries 30 September 2026.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: CP_FGA_20261118_CA Q2 FY26-27_EN_vdef

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2437904 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2437904 18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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November 18, 2026 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)