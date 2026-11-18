Markel Group announces $2.5 billion increase to share repurchase authorization

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $2.5 billion increase to the Company's existing share repurchase authorization.

The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in open-market or privately negotiated transactions, including under plans adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and, for open-market purchases, in accordance with Rule 10b-18, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the Company's capital needs and other factors, and the program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares. The program has no expiration date and may be terminated by the Board at any time.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the Markel Insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

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