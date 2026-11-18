

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a cybersecurity company, said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight artificial intelligence models, in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.5 billion, subject to adjustments.



The acquisition is intended to help enterprises train, adapt and deploy open-weight AI models securely across public clouds and sovereign environments. Palo Alto Networks said the combination will enable it to support customers using open-weight models, closed frontier models or a mix of both.



Applied Compute's platform and AI research team will join Palo Alto Networks. Yash Patil, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, will become Palo Alto Networks' Co-Chief AI Officer following the completion of the transaction.



Applied Compute will continue serving AI-native companies, digital natives and large enterprises, while Palo Alto Networks plans to make its platform available to its global customer base. The research team will also help integrate AI across Palo Alto Networks' offerings and train its proprietary large and small AI models.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance, and is expected to close in Palo Alto Networks' fiscal third quarter of 2027.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News