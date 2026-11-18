

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $482 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $881 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to $3.445 billion from $2.474 billion last year.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $482 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $3.445 Bln vs. $2.474 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.01 To $ 1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.530 B To $ 3.550 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.26 To $ 4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.52 B To $ 14.57 B



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