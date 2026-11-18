(In $000's of Canadian dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its annual results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended August 31, 2026.

"We are gaining traction in the refined petroleum market with the TrueFill PRO product line," said Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan Logix Corp. "The company is focused on growing in this market segment with a completely refreshed product line for fiscal 2027".

Revenues from the Refined Petroleum market for fiscal 2026 totaled $665, or about 10% of total revenue, from new tank truck builds. The Company launched a new website with branded product lines to provide clear, differentiated offerings for each market segment, supporting our sales and marketing efforts with our OEM and dealer network. We expect fiscal 2027 to be a growth year in this segment as we continue to roll out the TrueFill PRO product line to the truck builders.

Q4 marked another key milestone in our strategic plan as the Company received its certification for the TD200, completing the TrueFill PRO product line for the refined petroleum market. The TD200 is a significant improvement over the TD100 that can be reliably manufactured at scale to improve quality and drive down production costs. It has been certified intrinsically safe for use in North America and is designed to meet the certification standards for global markets, positioning the Company for future growth opportunities beyond North America. The Company expects to launch the TD200 in the second fiscal quarter.

FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: decreased slightly by $146 or 2% to $6,608 due to volume compared to $6,754 in fiscal 2025.

decreased slightly by $146 or 2% to $6,608 due to volume compared to $6,754 in fiscal 2025. Gross Profit: decreased by $266 to $3,357 or 51% of revenue in fiscal 2026 compared to $3,623 or 54% in fiscal 2025, driven by planned inventory write-downs attributable to legacy products that the Company no longer actively sells or supports and lower overhead absorption.

decreased by $266 to $3,357 or 51% of revenue in fiscal 2026 compared to $3,623 or 54% in fiscal 2025, driven by planned inventory write-downs attributable to legacy products that the Company no longer actively sells or supports and lower overhead absorption. SG&A excluding stock-based compensation(1): increased by $301 or 11% to $2,970, compared to $2,669 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts.

increased by $301 or 11% to $2,970, compared to $2,669 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts. Engineering operating expenses: increased by $292 to $398 in Fiscal 2026 when compared to $106 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion.

increased by $292 to $398 in Fiscal 2026 when compared to $106 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion. Operating EBITDA(1): decreased by $854 to $75 compared to $929 in fiscal 2025, driven by lower gross profit, higher selling, general and administrative and Engineering operating expenses.

decreased by $854 to $75 compared to $929 in fiscal 2025, driven by lower gross profit, higher selling, general and administrative and Engineering operating expenses. Total product research and development expenditures(1): decreased by $912 to $1,132 in fiscal 2026 compared to $2,044 in fiscal 2025. The expenses incurred support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets. The reduction is driven by the completion of key development projects resulting in increased expenses being allocated to Engineering operating expenses, lower overall expenses and the impact of realizing $187 of non-refundable federal SR&ED investment tax credits and Alberta Innovation Employment Grant assistance, relating to the 2024 fiscal year.

decreased by $912 to $1,132 in fiscal 2026 compared to $2,044 in fiscal 2025. The expenses incurred support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets. The reduction is driven by the completion of key development projects resulting in increased expenses being allocated to Engineering operating expenses, lower overall expenses and the impact of realizing $187 of non-refundable federal SR&ED investment tax credits and Alberta Innovation Employment Grant assistance, relating to the 2024 fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA(1): for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 includes $187 of federal SR&ED investment tax credits and Alberta Innovation Employment Grant assistance relating to the 2024 fiscal year, recorded as a reduction of Product research and development expenses. Excluding this amount, Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter would have been a loss of $100.

for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 includes $187 of federal SR&ED investment tax credits and Alberta Innovation Employment Grant assistance relating to the 2024 fiscal year, recorded as a reduction of Product research and development expenses. Excluding this amount, Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter would have been a loss of $100. Loss and comprehensive loss: increased by $175 to a loss of $611 in fiscal 2026 compared to a loss of $436 in fiscal 2025. Net earnings for the fourth quarter also include a deferred income tax recovery of $87.

increased by $175 to a loss of $611 in fiscal 2026 compared to a loss of $436 in fiscal 2025. Net earnings for the fourth quarter also include a deferred income tax recovery of $87. Loss per share (basic and diluted): The Company reported basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 per share in fiscal 2026 which is consistent with the loss per share posted in fiscal 2025.

The Company reported basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 per share in fiscal 2026 which is consistent with the loss per share posted in fiscal 2025. NCIB update: commencing on May 26, 2026, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 1,571,185 common shares. As of August 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 5,000 shares which were held in treasury at that date. Subsequent to August 31, 2026, the Company has repurchased an additional 349,500 common shares of which 25,500 are currently held in treasury.

Financial Highlights Summary



Three months ended Twelve Months Ended 2026 2025 Increase

(Decrease) 2026 2025 Increase

(Decrease) $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Revenue 1,980 1,609 371 23 6,608 6,754 (146) (2) Cost of sales (1,026) (955) (71) 7 (3,251) (3,131) (120) 4 Gross profit 954 654 300 46 3,357 3,623 (266) (7) Gross margin (%) 48% 41%

8 51% 54%

(3) Operating EBITDA (1) 163 (39) 202 n/m 75 929 (854) (92) Product research and

development expenses (1) (76) (388) 312 (80) (808) (1,388) 580 (42) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 87 (427) 514 n/m (733) (459) (274) 60 Net earnings (loss) 70 (211) 281 n/m (611) (436) (175) 40 EPS - Basic and Diluted - (0.01) 0.01

(0.02) (0.02) -



Financial Position As at August 31, 2026

As at August 31, 2025 Working capital $ 13,040 $ 14,396 Total assets $ 16,595 $ 17,893 Long-term liabilities $ 303 $ 457 Total equity $ 15,368 $ 16,410

(1)See non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and twelve-month periods ended August 31, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The tables below provide reconciliations of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to Operating income (loss) before other items, of SG&A excluding stock-based compensation to Selling, general and administrative expenses, and of Total product research and development expenditures to Product research and development expenses, each per the audited consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2026 Q4 2025 FY2026 FY2025 Operating income (loss) before other items 17 (535) (1,052) (952) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 70 101 306 390 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation - 7 13 103 Adjusted EBITDA 87 (427) (733) (459) Add back: Product research and development expenses (1) 76 388 808 1,388 Operating EBITDA 163 (39) 75 929

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2026 Q4 2025 FY2026 FY2025 Engineering, product research and development expenses (176) (406) (1,206) (1,494) Add back: Engineering operating expenses 100 18 398 106 Product research and development expenses (76) (388) (808) (1,388)

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2026 Q4 2025 FY2026 FY2025 Selling, general and administrative expenses per financial statements (712) (700) (2,983) (2,772) Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses - 7 13 103 SG&A excluding stock-based compensation (712) (693) (2,970) (2,669)

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2026 Q4 2025 FY2026 FY2025 Product research and development expenses per financial statements (76) (388) (808) (1,388) Add in: Deferred development costs capitalized (137) (117) (324) (656) Total product research and development expenditures (213) (505) (1,132) (2,044)

A detailed definition of these non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2026, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

Titan Logix Corp Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (In 000's of CAD $, excluding per share amounts, except where otherwise noted)

















For the years ended August 31, 2026 2025

$ $





Revenue 6,608 6,754 Cost of sales (3,251) (3,131) Gross profit 3,357 3,623





Operating expenses



Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,983) (2,772) Engineering operating expenses (398) (106) Product research and development expenses (808) (1,388) Depreciation and amortization expenses (220) (309) Total operating expenses (4,409) (4,575) Operating loss before other items (1,052) (952)





Other items



Other non-operating items 17 (24) Finance income, net 337 455 Total other items 354 431 Loss before income taxes (698) (521) Income tax recovery 87 85 Loss and comprehensive loss (611) (436)





Loss per share, basic and diluted (0.02) (0.02)

Titan Logix Corp Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In 000's of CAD $, excluding per share amounts, except where otherwise noted)







August 31, August 31,

2026 2025

$ $





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 5,156 6,661 Short-term investments 5,000 5,000 Accounts receivable 1,395 961 Inventories 1,808 2,351 Prepaid expenses 171 60 Marketable securities 434 389 Total current assets 13,964 15,422





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 118 130 Right-of-use assets 405 543 Intangible assets 1,091 989 Deferred tax assets 1,017 809 Total assets 16,595 17,893





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 770 883 Current portion of lease obligations 154 143 Total current liabilities 924 1,026





Non-current liabilities



Lease obligations 303 457 Total liabilities 1,227 1,483





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 5,387 5,546 Contributed surplus 1,096 1,082 Treasury shares (3) - Retained earnings 8,888 9,782 Total shareholders' equity 15,368 16,410





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,595 17,893

Titan Logix Corp Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In 000's of CAD $, excluding per share amounts, except where otherwise noted) For the years ended August 31, 2026 2025

$ $





Cash provided by (used in)



Operating activities



Earnings and comprehensive earnings (loss) (611) (436) Non-cash items included in net earnings





Inventory write-downs 139 6 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 25 - Depreciation and amortization 306 390 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (45) 52 Realized gain on sale of financial instruments - (41) Share-based compensation 13 103 Investment tax credits recognized in deferred tax assets (120) - Investment tax credits applied to development costs 40 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 13 Deferred tax recovery (87) (85) Finance income (375) (503) Changes in non-cash working capital (254) (10) Net cash used in operating activities (966) (511)





Investing activities



Purchase of short-term investments - (5,000) Proceeds on maturity of short-term investments - 7,781 Proceeds on sale of marketable securities - 283 Proceeds on sale of limited recourse capital notes - 1,892 Finance income received 375 503 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (56) (31) Investment in intangible assets (324) (656) Government assistance received on development costs 54 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 49 4,772





Financing activities



Repurchase of common shares (445) (759) Payment of principal portion of lease obligations (143) (133) Net cash used in financing activities (588) (892)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,505) 3,369 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 6,661 3,292





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 5,156 6,661

Titan Logix Corp Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (In 000's of CAD $, excluding per share amounts, except where otherwise noted)













Total



Common Share Contributed Treasury Retained Shareholders'



Shares Capital Surplus Shares Earnings Equity



# $ $ $ $ $















Balance at August 31, 2024 28,536,132 5,730 990 - 10,782 17,502















Share-based compensation - - 103 - - 103 Exercise of stock options 18,241 11 (11) - - - Share repurchases - 2025 NCIB (970,000) (195) - - (564) (759) Earnings and comprehensive earnings (loss) - - - - (436) (436)















Balance at August 31, 2025 27,584,373 5,546 1,082 - 9,782 16,410















Share-based compensation - - 13 - - 13 Share repurchases - 2025 NCIB (789,649) (159) - - (283) (442) Share repurchases - 2026 NCIB - - - (3) - (3) Earnings and comprehensive earnings (loss) - - - - (611) (611) Balance at August 31, 2026 26,794,724 5,387 1,096 (3) 8,888 15,368

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