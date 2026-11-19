Highlights

Joint Development and Commercialisation Agreement signed with UNITEX Composite (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., part of UNITEX Group, a global materials technology group specialising in advanced composites and integrated material solutions for a wide range of applications, combining development and manufacturing capabilities in China with an established customer network spanning more than 100 countries.

Initial focus on graphene enhanced carbon fibre prepreg, with plans to expand into thermoplastics, resin concentrates, coatings and elastomers.

Agreement combines First Graphene's formulation and dispersion expertise with UNITEX's manufacturing and innovation capabilities, and established international supply network.

Provides First Graphene with a pathway into China's composites manufacturing and innovation sector and access to wider international markets, helping to accelerate the development, scale-up and global commercialisation of graphene-enhanced materials across a broad range of applications.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - First Graphene Limited (ASX: FGR) (FSE: M11) (OTCQB: FGPHF) ("First Graphene" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Development and Commercialisation Agreement ("the Agreement") with UNITEX Composite (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. ("UNITEX"), establishing a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialise graphene enhanced carbon fibre composites and other advanced materials.

The Agreement represents a further step in First Graphene's strategy to commercialise its graphene technologies through strategic development and manufacturing partnerships. The collaboration draws on UNITEX's material development, engineering and manufacturing capabilities in China, providing First Graphene with a pathway into China's significant composites manufacturing sector and the international markets it supplies.

Headquartered in Ningbo, China's Zhejiang province, UNITEX is a global materials technology group specialising in advanced composites and integrated material solutions for a wide range of applications. Built on its manufacturing capabilities in China, the group combines material development, application engineering and industrial supply chain integration to translate material technologies into commercially viable products and solutions.

With an established customer network spanning more than 100 countries, UNITEX serves industries including automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, energy, marine, construction and sporting goods.

Its capabilities extend from customised material development and engineering support to industrial-scale manufacturing and global supply, providing a foundation for the international commercialisation of jointly developed materials.

The collaboration will combine First Graphene's expertise in graphene selection, formulation and dispersion with UNITEX's materials engineering, manufacturing infrastructure and established supply chain capabilities.

Development and commercialisation program

The initial development program will focus on graphene enhanced carbon fibre prepreg, building on First Graphene's internal research and development activities, which demonstrated improvements in strength and barrier properties through incorporation of graphene into carbon fibre composites.

Where the results justify further development, the parties intend to progress successful formulations through customer validation, manufacturing scale-up and commercialisation, subject to the agreement of applicable commercial terms. The Agreement term is for three years and is cancellable by either party with three months notice.

Beyond carbon fibre prepreg, the collaboration is expected to explore opportunities across thermoplastics, resin concentrates, coatings, elastomers and other advanced materials, broadening the potential applications and commercial reach of First Graphene's graphene technologies.

The Agreement provides First Graphene with an opportunity to leverage UNITEX's material development, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, together with its established international customer network, to accelerate the development and industrialisation of graphene enhanced materials and bring commercially viable products to global markets.

First Graphene Managing Director and CEO, Michael Bell, said:

"Carbon fibre and advanced composites represent an increasingly important growth opportunity for First Graphene, as manufacturers seek innovative ways to improve material performance and deliver greater value to customers.

Our internal development work has demonstrated the potential of graphene to enhance the strength and barrier properties of carbon fibre composites. The next step is translating technical advances into commercially scalable products through partnerships with established manufacturers.

UNITEX brings extensive expertise in materials development, engineering and manufacturing, alongside an established international customer network. This collaboration provides FGR with a strategic pathway into China's composites manufacturing sector and expand its commercial reach across global markets.

Importantly, the opportunity extends well beyond carbon fibre. By combining our respective technical and manufacturing capabilities, we see significant potential to develop graphene-enhanced thermoplastics, coatings and other advanced materials across industrial applications.

This agreement is another important step in our strategy to move graphene innovation from development into commercial markets and expand First Graphene's international presence."

About UNITEX

UNITEX Composite (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., established in 2017 and headquartered in Ningbo, China, is part of UNITEX Group, a global materials technology group specialising in advanced composites and integrated material solutions for a wide range of applications. Built on its manufacturing capabilities in China and the integration of China's comprehensive industrial supply chain, UNITEX brings together material development, application engineering and industrialisation to deliver customised solutions for global customers. The group serves customers in more than 100 countries, supporting a broad range of industries from material development through to commercial production and international supply.

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This announcement has been approved by the Chairman.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Limited is focused on the development of advanced materials to help industry improve. The Company is a leading supplier of graphitic materials and product formulations with a specific commercial focus on large, high-growth global markets including cement and concrete; composites and plastics; coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE); and energy storage applications.

One of the key outcomes these advanced materials offer is the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, whether directly through a reduction in output of these harmful greenhouse gases or lower energy usage requirements in manufacturing, or indirectly due to enhanced performance characteristics and extending the usable life of products.

First Graphene has a robust manufacturing platform based on captive and abundant supply of high-purity raw materials, and readily scalable technologies to meet growing market demand. As well as being the world's leading supplier of its own high performance PureGRAPH graphene product range, the Company works with multiple industry partners around the world as a supplier of graphitic materials and partner to research, develop, test and facilitate the commercial marketing of a wide range of sector-specific chemical solutions.

First Graphene Ltd is publicly listed in Australia (ASX: FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The Company is incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd where it has a strong R&D capability.

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