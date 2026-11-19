Das Instrument 6BG NO0010405780 LYTIX BIOPHARMA NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026The instrument 6BG NO0010405780 LYTIX BIOPHARMA NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2026Das Instrument IR5B IE00BLP58571 IRISH CONTINENTAL GRP UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument IR5B IE00BLP58571 IRISH CONTINENTAL GRP UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument YH1 US00912N4034 AIR INDUSTRIES GR.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument YH1 US00912N4034 AIR INDUSTRIES GR.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 0OH AU000000OML6 OOH MEDIA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument 0OH AU000000OML6 OOH MEDIA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 ABERDEEN INDIA FD.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument IDF US4540891037 ABERDEEN INDIA FD.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument AB00 US0030111118 ABRDN.AU.EQ.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument AB00 US0030111118 ABRDN.AU.EQ.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 918 US82536T1079 SOUNDTHINKING INC.DL-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026The instrument 918 US82536T1079 SOUNDTHINKING INC.DL-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2026Das Instrument BW9 US80004C2008 SANDISK CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument BW9 US80004C2008 SANDISK CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2026The instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026