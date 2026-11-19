Zoomlion Chairman Zhan Chunxin Meets Australian Customers to Strengthen Long-Term Partnerships

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") Chairman and CEO Mr. Zhan Chunxin met with Australian customers in Sydney on Nov. 4 to discuss product quality, technical support, spare parts availability, and local training. The meeting also covered opportunities for closer cooperation in Australia.

Customers and partners from the tower crane, concrete machinery, earthmoving, aerial work platform, agricultural machinery, and financial sectors attended, along with Zoomlion Co-President Wang Yongxiang, Vice President Hu Keman, and Employee Representative Director Liu Xiaoping. Zhan thanked customers and partners for their longstanding cooperation.

During the discussions, Zhan emphasised Australia's importance as a strategic market for Zoomlion and reiterated the Company's commitment to long-term development in Australia. He also invited participating customers to visit the Zoomlion Smart City in Changsha, China, to learn more about the Company's manufacturing and technological capabilities.

How does Zoomlion support customers in Australia?

Zoomlion has expanded its operations to five regional business centres in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide since entering the Australian market in 2008. Originally set up as sales support locations, these sites have gradually taken on a broader role as regional business centres. The company now offers equipment across all its product categories in Australia. Through increased investment in the country in 2026, Zoomlion strengthened its service network and extended coverage beyond major regional hubs to make local support more accessible and improve its ability to respond to service requests.

These efforts form part of Zoomlion's broader global customer service initiative, which includes more than 30 local service hotlines supported by a global call centre. Australian customers can request technical assistance through their local hotline, and Zoomlion's service teams can coordinate repairs, spare parts, and on-site support.

Participating customers welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with Zoomlion's senior leadership. They said the visit reflected the importance Zoomlion placed on the Australian market. They praised the Company's product quality, technical support, and local services and expressed confidence in the prospects for further cooperation. Wang reaffirmed Zoomlion's commitment to its Australian partners by highlighting plans to expand local investment and strengthen the delivery of technology, equipment, and services tailored to customer requirements.

Moving forward, Zoomlion will continue investing in its Australian service network to make local support more accessible and build on longstanding customer relationships.

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