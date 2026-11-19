

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DISCO Pharmaceuticals GmbH on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration and option-to-license deal with AbbVie (ABBV) to discover and develop novel AND-gated bispecific therapeutics for solid tumors with high unmet medical need.



Under the terms, DISCO will receive $40 million in upfront payments, and eligible for up to $2.5 billion in option, development, and other milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales.



Mark Manfredi, CEO of DISCO Pharmaceuticals, said: 'Our AND-gated approach is designed to selectively target tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue, thus offering a potentially differentiated path in precision oncology. Our DISCOtech platform's unique ability to identify tumor-selective target pairs provides the foundation for therapies with the potential for a wider therapeutic window.'



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