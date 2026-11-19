GFT Technologies positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Services 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading digital banking service providers.

GFT Technologies, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named GFT Technologies (GFT) as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Services, 2026.

Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "GFT Technologies' positioning as a SPARK Leader in the Digital Banking Services market reflects its ability to support banks across complex and multi-stage transformation programs, from strategy and target architecture through platform implementation, integration, data migration, and ongoing operations. A key strength is the breadth of its experience across both next-generation and established core banking platforms, which allows GFT to support different modernization pathways, including greenfield launches, progressive transformation, dual-core coexistence, and full core replacement. GFT further differentiates itself through a connected portfolio of transformation frameworks, accelerators, and migration assets that bring greater structure and repeatability to complex banking programs while retaining flexibility around architecture, products, customer journeys, and technology ecosystems. Its growing use of AI through Wynxx across requirements, engineering, testing, legacy analysis, and modernization further strengthens its ability to help banks improve the efficiency and continuity of large-scale transformation initiatives."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "GFT is well positioned in the Digital Banking Services market for established banks seeking a transformation partner capable of working across complex technology estates rather than addressing individual modernization requirements in isolation. Its services span consulting, architecture, digital experience, cloud and data engineering, systems integration, platform implementation, migration, testing, and managed operations, enabling GFT to maintain continuity across the broader transformation lifecycle. Its ability to integrate core banking platforms with digital channels, payments, cards, identity, financial crime systems, CRM, data platforms, and regulatory environments is particularly relevant for banks operating across multi-vendor ecosystems. Combined with its migration capabilities, reusable banking accelerators, AI-enabled engineering practices, and experience across Europe and Latin America, GFT offers a strong proposition for financial institutions pursuing phased modernization while maintaining operational continuity."

QKS Group defines Digital Banking Services as the combination of consulting, technology implementation, engineering, integration, migration, modernization, and managed services that support financial institutions in transforming their digital banking environments. These services span areas such as digital strategy and experience design, core and platform modernization, cloud transformation, data and AI, digital channels, payments, systems integration, software engineering, quality assurance, migration, and application operations. Digital Banking Services providers enable banks to modernize legacy technology estates, introduce new digital propositions, integrate emerging platforms and ecosystem partners, and improve operational agility while maintaining security, resilience, regulatory compliance, and continuity across banking operations.

GFT differentiates itself within the Digital Banking Services market through an end-to-end transformation model that supports banks from initial assessment and platform selection through architecture, engineering, integration, migration, implementation, and post-production operations. The company works across a broad ecosystem of next-generation and established banking platforms, giving banks flexibility in selecting transformation approaches aligned with their existing technology environments and modernization priorities. GFT complements its services with reusable assets including the Core Banking Transformation Framework, BankLiteX, BankStart, the Digital Bank Accelerator, GFT Banking Suite, Migration Solution, and SmartOps, which provide structured foundations across architecture, infrastructure, customer journeys, migration, testing, deployment, and operations. Its GFT Migration Solution further strengthens its proposition through configurable transformation rules, automated code generation, data-quality controls, reconciliation, and traceability across the migration lifecycle. GFT is also expanding the role of AI across banking transformation through Wynxx, which introduces AI-assisted capabilities across requirements development, estimation, software engineering, code review, defect remediation, testing, documentation, and legacy modernization.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Banking service providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Banks need to modernize the systems at the heart of their operations to unlock the full potential of AI. Being recognized as a Leader for five consecutive years reflects our commitment to turning that ambition into tangible business value. By making AI a native part of engineering and combining it with deep banking expertise, we help clients modernize complex environments with greater speed and confidence, without compromising the resilience and control their businesses require," said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies.

Additional Resources:

For more information about GFT, visit Here .

SPARK Matrix Digital Banking Services, 2026

About GFT Technologies:

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Let's Go Beyond

www.gft.com

www.gft.com/int/en/blog

www.linkedin.com/company/gft-technologies

x.com/gft_tech

Media Contact:

Francisco Blas Reyes

Global Senior PR Manager

GFT Technologies SE

+34 636 691 781

francisco.blas@gft.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish Krishnan

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/gft-technologies-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-banking-services-2026-by-qks-group-1853

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gft-technologies-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-banking-services-2026-by-qks-group-302945317.html