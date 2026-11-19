Alibaba.com Launches "European SME Startup Pack", Making Accio Sourcing Expert Free

New platform data shows total products from European sellers on Alibaba.com have risen

78% to 1.28 million, underscoring growing SME appetite for digital trade tools

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, has today launched its "European SME Startup Pack", opening free access to Accio Sourcing Expert in Auto Mode for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across Europe. Announced at the opening of its two-day CoCreate Europe summit at Excel London (19-20 November), the new pack bundles cost-effective sourcing and design tools, and automates time-consuming procurement tasks-from product research and supplier vetting to profit analysis-helping small businesses control costs and operate more efficiently.

Accio is Alibaba.com's agentic AI workspace designed for SMEs and solo founders. Unlike standard chatbots that require constant prompting, Accio's AI agents for e-commerce act as a digital operations team across the business lifecycle, handling market analysis, product design, sourcing, store optimisation and inventory monitoring.

European SMEs Scale Up on Alibaba.com

The rollout of free access to Accio Sourcing Expert, alongside a new, cost-effective "European SME Startup Pack" combining core sourcing and design tools, comes as European businesses increasingly turn to digital platforms to drive growth. New data shows European sellers on Alibaba.com now list 1.28 million products, up 78% compared to the same period last year (Jan-Nov 2025/Jan-Nov 2026). The figures highlight how European SMEs are actively seizing new trade opportunities and using Alibaba.com and Accio's infrastructure to scale their operations without increasing overheads.

50% Lower Cost, Full AI Power

For most small businesses, the primary hurdle to adopting advanced AI is cost. However, a recent 107-task benchmark evaluation released by Alibaba.com comparing Accio against general-purpose agents, including OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code, showed that Accio matches the task-completion quality of leading models at around 50%, making enterprise-grade automation realistic for SME budgets.

Turning AI Curiosity into Action at CoCreate Europe

Lowering the cost and complexity barrier is critical to closing the current SME adoption gap. Recent research conducted by Alibaba.com and Small Business Britain¹ shows that while only 5% of UK SMEs currently use agentic AI regularly, more than two-thirds (68%) want to learn how to apply it to their business.

To help bridge that gap between curiosity and execution, the two-day CoCreate Europe summit is dedicated to practical implementation. Alibaba.com will demonstrate on the ground how founders can use autonomous sourcing and e-commerce operations to "do more with less" in 2027, starting with an opening keynote from 16-year-old entrepreneur Harrison Nott, last year's winner of the AI-driven CoCreate Pitch competition.

Patrick Sostmann, General Manager Europe, Alibaba.com, said:

"European SMEs are showing remarkable ambition, with products from European sellers on our platform surging 78% to 1.28 million. Yet while small businesses have an abundance of AI tools available to them, finding and integrating solutions that make a material difference to the bottom line remains a challenge. By opening up free access to Accio Sourcing Expert and launching our European SME Startup Pack, we are giving local businesses practical, agentic AI tools to lower their sourcing costs, do more with less, and compete on a global stage."

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Notes to Editors

¹ Data comes from a survey of 1,000 small UK business owners in August 2026; the Small Business Institute is the knowledge and capability hub for the small business community, run by Small Business Britain.

About CoCreate

CoCreate is Alibaba.com's flagship sourcing and entrepreneurship event, connecting global e-commerce sellers, retailers, and wholesalers with manufacturers, investors, and industry experts. The summit helps businesses discover new products, optimise supply chains, and adopt practical technologies for long-term growth.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It provides businesses with tools to reach a global audience for their products and helps buyers discover products, find suppliers, and place orders online quickly and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Accio

Accio is Alibaba.com's plug-and-play enterprise AI agent designed to support the operational needs of SMEs worldwide. It deploys specialised agents to execute complex tasks-from product design and sourcing to supplier negotiation and CRM-handled within one continuous workflow.

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