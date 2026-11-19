The pioneering platform behind interactive cinema pre-show entertainment enters a new chapter as a publicly traded company. With a leading presence in the cruise industry, more than 100 ships deployed and over 160 under contract, TimePlay continues to expand its land-based footprint and audience engagement network.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - TimePlay Holdings Inc. (CSE: TMPL) ("TimePlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol TMPL today.

Established Social Interactive and Engagement Technology Platform

TimePlay's proprietary platform transforms audiences into active participants, powering live, interactive entertainment across cruise ships, bars, restaurants, cinemas and other venues.

Combining its technology with iconic licensed entertainment brands, including JEOPARDY!, Wheel of Fortune, The Price Is Right and Deal or No Deal, alongside original trivia, bingo and other interactive experiences, TimePlay enables operators to engage audiences through shared entertainment experiences.

TimePlay powers more than 50,000 events annually across over 100 cruise ships and approximately 1,000 land-based entertainment venues.

Licensed entertainment brands remain the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Business Model and Financial Highlights

TimePlay generates revenue by licensing its technology platform and delivering branded and original interactive entertainment experiences to venue operators. Its commercial agreements include platform licensing fees, revenue-sharing arrangements, and event-based fees.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, TimePlay reported revenue of $19.2 million, representing approximately 67% growth from $11.5 million in 2024. Gross profit was $13.3 million, reflecting a 69% gross margin, with adjusted EBITDA(¹) of $1.8 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, TimePlay reported revenue of $11.8 million, gross profit of $8.3 million, representing a 70% gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA(¹) of $1.6 million, compared with $0.9 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and rounded.

(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Growth Through Expanded Distribution, Experiences and Participation

TimePlay's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its established technology platform and distribution network to expand its reach and increase revenue opportunities across existing and new markets.

TimePlay's growth priorities include:

Expanding its customer footprint: Deploying its platform across additional ships and venues through established customer relationships and new operator agreements.

Increasing experiences per location: Introducing additional experiences and entertainment formats across more time slots within existing locations.

Driving participation and engagement: Increasing player participation, repeat engagement and spending within existing deployments to maximize performance and revenue per location.

Broadening market penetration: Capturing untapped opportunities within established verticals, including cruise ships, bars and cinemas, while exploring adjacent markets.

"Our platform allows us to bring a range of interactive experiences to operators through a unified technology platform," said Oren Rosen, Founder and CEO of TimePlay. "We have established a significant presence across cruise ships and land-based venues, and our strategy is to leverage that foundation to expand our footprint, introduce more experiences at each location and drive greater participation across our network. As we begin trading on the CSE, we look forward to introducing investors to our business and reporting on our progress."

Engagement of Market Liquidity Provider

TimePlay also announces that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market liquidity services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's common shares from time to time for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Velocity Trade will begin providing the services when the Company's common shares commence trading on the CSE.

In consideration for the market liquidity services, the Company has agreed to pay Velocity Trade a fee of $8,500 per month. After a period of 60 days, either party may terminate the agreement by providing the other with 30 days' prior written notice. Velocity Trade will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered as an investment dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec (NRD No. 21850). Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Additionally, the firm and its affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), among others.

Velocity Trade and the Company deal at arm's length, are not related parties and have no agreements other than the market liquidity agreement that is the subject of this disclosure. Velocity Trade does not hold any securities of the Company. Michael Ostfield, a director of the Company, has a consulting relationship with Velocity Trade; his compensation does not include any amounts earned by Velocity Trade from its engagement with the Company.

Velocity Trade's contact information is as follows:

Velocity Trade Capital Ltd.

TD Centre, North Tower

77 King Street West, Suite 4210

Toronto, Ontario M5K 1J3

Email: sales-ca-fx@velocitytrade.com

Telephone: +1 416 855 2800

Engagement of Investor Relations Provider

The Company is pleased to further announce that it has retained the services of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis") of Toronto, Ontario, a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets. Thesis will provide investor relations and communication services to the Company, subject to CSE approval.

In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Thesis a cash fee of $8,500 per month (plus applicable taxes) and to grant Thesis 150,000 stock options under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The options will be exercisable at a price equal to the Market Price (as defined in the plan) on the date of grant, will vest in accordance with the agreement and will expire five years after the date of grant. The agreement has an initial term of six months, after which either party may terminate it by providing the other with 30 days' prior written notice. Thesis's compensation is not tied to the market price or trading volume of the Company's shares.

Thesis and the Company deal at arm's length, are not related parties and have no agreements other than the agreement that is the subject of this disclosure. Thesis does not hold any securities of the Company, other than the options described above.

Contact information is as follows:

Thesis Capital Inc.

36 King Street East, Suite 400

Toronto, ON, M5C1E5

T: 905-510-7636

E: psingh@thesiscapital.ca

About TimePlay Holdings Inc.

TimePlay Holdings Inc. is a technology company powering interactive social entertainment. The Company licenses interactive experiences to cruise lines, bars, restaurants and other venue operators through its proprietary technology platform. Its offering includes licensed game-show formats, trivia, bingo and other interactive experiences.

For more information, visit www.timeplay.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as operating profit (loss) before amortization, impairment and stock-based compensation. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance on a basis that excludes significant non-cash charges. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is net loss. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net loss. Gross margin is gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Additional information about adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net loss, is included under the heading "Results of Operations" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2026, each of which is included in the Company's listing statement dated November 13, 2026 and is incorporated by reference into this news release. The listing statement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about TimePlay's growth strategy and priorities; expanding its customer footprint and deploying its platform on additional ships and venues, including ships under contract; introducing more experiences and entertainment formats at existing locations; increasing player participation, engagement and spending; pursuing opportunities in existing verticals and adjacent markets; the market liquidity services to be provided by Velocity Trade; the investor relations services to be provided by Thesis and the grant of options to Thesis; and the Company's future reporting to investors. Forward-looking information can often, but not always, be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "strategy", "priorities", "seeks", "anticipates", "will", "may", "could" and similar expressions.

This forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that TimePlay will maintain and renew its licences for third-party entertainment brands on acceptable terms; its relationships with cruise line and venue operator customers will continue; demand for interactive entertainment will remain stable or grow; the Company will be able to fund its growth strategy; and general economic, industry and market conditions, including in the cruise and hospitality sectors, will not deteriorate materially.

Although management considers these assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including loss of, or failure to renew, key brand licences or customer agreements; customer concentration in the cruise industry; disruptions affecting the cruise, hospitality or entertainment industries; competition and technological change; the Company's history of net losses; the ability to obtain financing; foreign exchange fluctuations; dependence on key personnel; and the other risk factors described in the Company's listing statement dated November 13, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update or revise it, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324839