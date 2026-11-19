

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.945 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $6.143 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $188.835 billion from $179.496 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.945 Bln. vs. $6.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $188.835 Bln vs. $179.496 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.84 To $ 2.89 Full year revenue guidance: 4.9 % To 5.2 %



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News