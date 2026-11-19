Direct trading access opens new commercial pathways within a market supported by recurring regulatory demand

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a global carbon and environmental markets company, today announced that it has completed registration under the Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS), enabling the Company to participate directly in California's regulated compliance carbon market.

This milestone elevates Karbon-X's North American trading infrastructure, enabling the Company to directly source, hold, and transact compliance allowances and eligible offset credits, positioning the Company to capture trading margins and recurring commercial opportunities from California's ongoing compliance demand.

Unlike voluntary carbon markets, California's Cap-and-Invest Program is backed by state regulation requiring covered entities to surrender eligible compliance instruments against their emissions obligations, creating recurring regulatory demand for allowances and eligible offset credits.

California's program is formally linked with Québec's Cap-and-Trade System, creating a cross-border market in which registered entities can trade and use eligible compliance instruments across the linked programs.

"Gaining direct entry into California's compliance market is a pivotal commercial catalyst for Karbon-X," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "While voluntary markets remain foundational to our business, regulated markets deliver the sheer scale, mandatory participation, and recurring demand that drive predictable revenue. With our CITSS status now secured, we are moving immediately to monetize this infrastructure. We are actively engaging with covered entities to execute our first CITSS compliance transactions, and we expect this newly established market access to serve as a launchpad for significant commercial developments in the near term."

Building on recent compliance market expansions across the European Union, including the establishment of its EU ETS registry account and ongoing participation in Canadian federal and provincial regulatory frameworks, adding direct CITSS capabilities further strengthens Karbon-X's multi-jurisdictional environmental commodities business. Through this growing regulatory infrastructure, Karbon-X continues to execute on its strategy of connecting climate solutions with the markets, buyers and commercial pathways needed to scale.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a global carbon and environmental markets company that bridges the gap between climate solutions and commercial scale. Karbon-X develops, markets and commercializes environmental commodities and attributes across multiple project types, industries and geographies, creating pathways that connect promising technologies, projects and companies with the markets, buyers and commercial structures needed to grow and scale. By helping more solutions reach the market and scale together, Karbon-X enables climate impact no single solution could achieve alone.

Learn more about Karbon-X at www.karbon-x.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Karbon-X Corp.'s participation in California and other North American compliance carbon markets, expansion of market access and trading capabilities, development of commercial relationships, future transaction opportunities, business strategy and growth opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Karbon-X assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-otcqb-karx-enters-californias-multi-billion-dollar-compliance-carbon-mark-1253853