

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) made a minority investment in Gentari Renewables India, which manages Gentari's renewable energy business in India. The investment will provide funding to support the platform's further expansion in the country.



KKR has invested in India's infrastructure sector for over a decade, including renewable energy, power transmission, roads and logistics.



It has backed renewable energy companies such as Serentica Renewables and Hero Future Energies, and committed more than $27 billion globally to energy transition and renewable infrastructure since 2011.



Following the investment, Gentari will retain strategic oversight and operational control of its Indian renewables business, while using the partnership to support further expansion.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 0.71 percent up at $94.15 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed Wednesday's trading 0.87 percent down.



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