19.11.2026 14:45:02 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 19 November 2026 at 2.45 p.m. EET

Inside information: Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen has today, 19.11.2026, authorised the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command to procure components for explosives production from Componenta Manufacturing Oy. The total value of the deliveries under this order scheduled for 2027-2030 is approximately EUR 155 million.

"The procurement is a continuation of our long-term cooperation and provides an even stronger basis for further developing the production and supply chain together with the Finnish Defence Forces. For Componenta, it is important to contribute to the security of supply for ammunition production and to support the material readiness of the Finnish Defence Forces", says Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO of Componenta.

The order has no impact on Componenta's guidance for 2026, published on 22 October 2026. Componenta's guidance for 2026: Componenta expects the Group's net sales to be EUR 135-138 million and adjusted operating result to be EUR 7.6-8.4 million. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO

For more information:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

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www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com