ASTATULA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Sustainable Green Team, Ltd (OTCID:SGTM) today issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Anthony J. Raynor, President and Chief Executive Officer of SGTM, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026 in Astatula, FL. SGTM mourns the loss of our beloved founder. Tony was a remarkable individual and executive with unparalleled experience and energy in the green waste and soil industry. On behalf of our management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Tony's wife, Tami Raynor, their children, their grandchildren, and their extended family. Tony was a man of vision and principle. He saw opportunities where many could only see problems and worked tirelessly to actualize his solutions and make the world a better place. This lead him to look beyond storm cleanup and build a company that converted one problem (green waste) into solutions for energy and agriculture industries. His tremendous passion and experience in the green waste and soil industry was unparalleled.

SGTM has appointed Mr. Brian Rivera as its interim Chief Executive Officer. Tami Raynor issued the following statement on behalf of SGTM's Board of Directors: "With the passing of my husband, Tony Raynor, SGTM has suffered a major loss. Notwithstanding that loss, the Board is confident that Brian Rivera, as interim Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the SGTM team will successfully move forward with the environmental sustainability vision which was Tony's life work. This includes utilizing the "Restore.Earth" Physical Truth Infrastructure technology to push forward the movement to transform natural waste into innovative, eco-friendly solutions which restore soil health, conserve resources, and promote a greener planet."

Mr. Rivera noted "Tony will be remembered as a generous, highly ethical and assertive leader who had a keen business sense. His vision of SGTM as an environmental champion set an extremely high standard we will continue to work towards. SGTM is dedicated to utilizing our technology to reduce the planet's carbon footprint, improve agricultural systems, and provide sustainable products which support farmers, gardeners, and communities worldwide."

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD. (OTCID:SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCID:SGTM) develops advanced solutions for regenerative soil products, carbon certificate verification, supply chain integrity, and biomass processing. The Company's verification platform is designed to deliver independently verifiable environmental outcomes. SGTM is headquartered in Astatula, Florida. For more information, visit: www.sgtmtech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including whether the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a Definitive Agreement, whether a license agreement is ultimately executed, or whether pending federal legislation referenced herein is enacted. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Rivera, Interim CEO Email: brivera@sgtmltd.com

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCID:SGTM), 24200 County Road 561, Astatula, Florida 34705

SOURCE: Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sustainable-green-team-ltd-announces-the-passing-of-ceo-anthony-j.-ray-1254333