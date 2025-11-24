The Sustainable Green Team, LTD.: SGTM Files Three New U.S. Provisional Patents - Another Milestone in a Lifetime of Innovation That Has Produced the Only Closed-Loop Operating System for the Tree-Care and Landscape Industry





ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today filed three additional U.S. provisional patent applications, bringing its total intellectual property portfolio to more than 25 filings (23 provisional), multiple issued patents, and a comprehensive trademark suite.

These three new filings are the latest chapter in a lifetime of commitment to the tree-care, arborist, and landscape industry. For two decades SGTM has lived inside this world - cutting trees, hauling debris, grinding mulch, and solving every pain point along the way. That real-world experience has now produced SGTM Restore, the only licensed, vertically protected operating system that turns the daily output of arborists and landscapers into clean energy- regenerative soil, and tokenized wealth, while automatically donating 10 % of every token to humanity-

Tony Raynor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"This isn't three patents.

This is a lifetime inside the industry - every load hauled, every yard run, every storm cleanup - distilled into the only operating system that finally rewards the people who have been feeding the planet's restoration engine all along.

Arborists and landscapers aren't just cutting trees anymore.

They are generating clean energy that powers tomorrow's AI, soil that heals 9 billion acres of degraded land, and tokenized wealth that puts money back in their pockets - with 10 % automatically feeding the hungry and rebuilding the Earth.

We're not done filing patents.

We're just getting started handing this industry the future it deserves."

Tree-care professionals, arborists, landscapers, grapple-truck operators, and recyclers ready to license the system and get paid to restore the Earth:

Key Patents Already Protecting the System

• US 63/914,297 ? SGTM Live Proof Oracle - real-time verification

• US 63/914,303 ? SGTM Gasifier Forge - gasification + clean energy

• US 63/914,318 ? SGTM Soil Matrix Core - regenerative biochar soil

• US 63/914,321 ? SGTM Restore Token - 1 token = 1 kg permanent CO2

• US 63/916,286 ? SGTM Eco Mint - continuous green minting

• US 63/916,334 ? SGTM Mobile Mining Farm - phone-based mining

- Three new provisionals filed today - final routing, reward distribution, and 10 % humanity auto-drip

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) converts waste into wealth through patent-pending regenerative technology. We transform organic waste into high-yield, water-saving soil and mulch using carbon capture and AI-verified biomass processing. Our closed-loop system powers AI/crypto mining with waste-derived energy, mints impact-backed tokens, and restores soil at scale. Led by a dream team of experts in sustainability, engineering, and blockchain, SGTM delivers eco-innovative solutions nationwide via retail, wholesale, and industrial channels.

Company Contact

Tony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office

traynor@sgtmltd.com

www.sgtmtech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

