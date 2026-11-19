Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of TimePlay Holdings Inc. ("TimePlay" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares began trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol TMPL, following its recent reverse takeover transaction with Streamsix Inc.

TimePlay is a social entertainment technology company powering live, interactive experiences across cruise ships, cinemas, bars and other land-based entertainment venues. Its platform transforms audiences into contestants, turning screens into shared experiences and smartphones into controllers, featuring iconic games like Deal or No DealTM, JEOPARDY!, The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune. The Company generates revenue through licensing and recurring fees, revenue share agreements, corporate and private events and sponsorship/promotional partnerships. Licensed entertainment brands remain the intellectual property of their respective owners.

"With digital distribution, networking potential, multiple entry points and a recurring revenue model, the gaming market is continuing its record of strong global growth, with estimated revenue reaching approximately $200 billion world-wide in 2025," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome TimePlay to the CSE and wish the Company success in executing its business growth strategy."

"Listing on the CSE marks an exciting milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for TimePlay," said Oren Rosen, Founder and CEO of the Company. "From 2014 to 2020, TimePlay became a familiar name in Canadian entertainment, with millions of Canadians playing interactive trivia and collecting loyalty points in cinemas across the country. When theatres temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, we seized the opportunity to reinvent the business, transforming TimePlay into a broader interactive entertainment platform spanning cruise ships and land-based venues. It's especially meaningful to reintroduce TimePlay to Canadians, this time not only as an entertainment experience, but as a company they can invest in and be part of its next chapter. We look forward to building on our Canadian roots as we expand our reach and bring shared entertainment experiences to audiences around the world."

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