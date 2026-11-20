

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) have announced a 10-year deal to extend PepsiCo's portfolio of beverage and snacks to over 700 Hyatt properties across the U.S. This will support guest experiences across Hyatt's brands and properties.



The covered Hyatt properties will have access to PepsiCo's portfolio spanning beverages, functional hydration, nutrition, and snacks, including Gatorade, Muscle Milk, poppi, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos, Miss Vickie's, and many others.



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