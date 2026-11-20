Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
October 31, 2026
21 064 288
30 809 623
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 29 879 593, taking into account the 930 030 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
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Contacts:
Jacquet Metals SA
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