Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights August 31, 2026 21 064 288 30 810 175

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 30 031 399, taking into account the 778 776 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

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Contacts:

JACQUET METALS SA