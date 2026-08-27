Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
July 31, 2026
21 064 288
30 810 122
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 30 034 666, taking into account the 775 456 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827919472/en/
Contacts:
JACQUET METALS SA
© 2026 Business Wire