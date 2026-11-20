In the Green - Premarket Gainers

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (MEDS) - up 43% at $1.04 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 35% at $4.62 Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - up 14% at $3.36 Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) - up 14% at $3.19 AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) - up 13% at $1.88 Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - up 12% at $2.73 BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (BBOT) - up 10% at $2.04 CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) - up 10% at $1.29 Urban One, Inc. (UONE) - up 7% at $2.18 Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) - up 6% at $1.30

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Solmate Infrastructure Public Limited Company (SLMT) - down 19% at $2.10 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) - down 18% at $2.85 Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) - down 16% at $2.77 Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 16% at $2.36 AIOS Tech Inc. (AIOS) - down 11% at $5.33 Azora Therapeutics, Inc. (AZR) - down 11% at $3.44 Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - down 11% at $1.71 Intuit Inc. (INTU) - down 10% at $279.21 Anthropic, PBC (ANT) - down 9% at $88.04 SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) - down 6% at $15.25

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX