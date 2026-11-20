Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") September 2026 oil production was 2,275 barrels, averaging 76 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$103 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $234,743 and net operating cash flow was $151,171.

September 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 61 bbl/day 23 bbl/day $50,275 $32,878 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 62 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $36,788 $24,166 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $28,074 $16,542 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 74 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $39,162 $25,210 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 117 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $80,445 $52,375 September 2026 Total 91 bbl/day $234,743 $151,171

Argo Gold also announces that Paul Poggione has resigned as President. The Company would like to thank Mr. Poggione for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325124