Rest of World Revenue Up 203%; Highest Quarterly Revenue in Seven Quarters

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) (FSE: E6V) ("Pelican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. Pelican's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are unaudited.

Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican, commented:

"Third quarter revenue grew 17% to $2.7 million, with strong growth outside North America. The quarter also carried the costs of completing our public listing, and with the listing and related costs complete, we are focused on delivering for our customers and growing the value of our installed base."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue grew 17% to $2.7 million, compared to $2.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"), and the highest quarterly revenue in the last seven quarters.

Rest of world revenue increased 203% to $0.95 million (Q3 2025: $0.31 million), and European revenue increased 11% to $0.75 million (Q3 2025: $0.67 million). Canadian revenue was $0.30 million, consistent with Q3 2025, and United States revenue decreased 31% to $0.71 million.

Implementation revenue more than tripled to $0.51 million (Q3 2025: $0.15 million), and other revenue, which includes customization and rechargeable services, increased to $0.53 million (Q3 2025: $0.08 million). Maintenance revenue was $0.93 million (Q3 2025: $0.97 million), license revenue was $0.46 million (Q3 2025: $0.49 million) and subscription revenue was $0.28 million (Q3 2025: $0.63 million).

Salaries and benefits decreased 28% to $0.33 million (Q3 2025: $0.46 million), and were down 35% to $0.98 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (nine months ended September 30, 2025: $1.51 million).

Cash increased to $1.87 million at September 30, 2026, from $0.56 million at December 31, 2025. Total liabilities decreased to $24.1 million from $28.3 million at December 31, 2025, and the shareholders' deficit narrowed to $20.4 million from $24.0 million.

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Gross profit was $1.8 million compared to $2.2 million in Q3 2025. Cost of revenue was $0.89 million compared to $0.15 million, as Q3 2025 cost of revenue was reduced by credits recorded to supplier invoices.

Operating expenses were $2.6 million compared to $1.2 million in Q3 2025, mainly due to professional fees of $1.77 million (Q3 2025: $0.58 million) related to the Company's going-public transaction, which was completed with its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 1, 2026. Product development expenses were $0.20 million (Q3 2025: $0.08 million).

Loss from operations was $0.82 million compared to a profit of $0.92 million in Q3 2025. Net loss was $2.32 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net profit of $0.80 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 net loss includes a $0.75 million loss on settlement of debts and $0.40 million of listing expenses related to the reverse takeover transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.63 million compared to $1.19 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026: Revenue was $7.0 million compared to $7.3 million for the same period in 2025, mainly reflecting project delivery delays following the 2025 service provider transition. Gross margin was 65.7% (2025: 66.6%). Net loss was $2.79 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net profit of $0.05 million in 2025.

Liquidity

At September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $1.87 million and a working capital deficit of $14.39 million, which includes current deferred revenue of $5.56 million, the current portion of the shareholder distribution payable of $3.89 million and liabilities associated with founding shareholders of $3.60 million. Excluding these items, the working capital deficit would have been $1.34 million.

Management expects project delivery and customer activity to improve during the remainder of 2026 as operations stabilize following the service provider transition.

Additional Information

Pelican's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pelican calculates Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for share-based compensation, loss on settlement of debts, listing expenses, one-time transaction costs and fair value adjustments. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is net profit (loss). Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. A reconciliation for the three months ended September 30 follows (in thousands of dollars):



Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net (loss) profit (2,318) 802 Finance expenses, net 356 252 Depreciation 9 14 EBITDA (1,953) 1,068 Share-based compensation 845 119 Loss on settlement of debts 751 - Listing expenses 398 - Estimate of expenses related to RTO transaction 588 - Adjusted EBITDA 629 1,187

About Pelican

Pelican is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's expectation that project delivery and customer activity will improve during the remainder of 2026, the Company's growth strategy, including growing the value of existing customer relationships, the Company's liquidity and financing requirements, and the status and potential outcomes of the disclosed litigation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including general economic and market factors, competition, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing, the risks associated with the disclosed litigation, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325139