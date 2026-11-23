From Online English Classes to UN COP31: 51Talk Students Speak on Climate Change

Young learners from six countries share their perspectives at the UN Climate Change Conference, bringing English learning to the global stage.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine young participants from six countries - Türkiye, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand - took the stage at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya to share their perspectives on climate change and sustainability.

Supported by 51Talk, a global 1-on-1 online English education brand, the children shared their views on environmental challenges and their hopes for the future. Their participation highlighted how English communication can help young people express their ideas and connect with an international audience.

Since 2019, 51Talk has helped young learners share their perspectives at UN events. COP31 marks the fifth time the company has brought young participants to speak on a UN stage.

Young Speakers on a Global Stage

Among the participants was Bodhi Yamnarm, 8, from Thailand, who spoke about protecting his grandparents' durian farm for future generations through small, everyday environmental actions.

"Big change does not always begin with something big. Sometimes it begins with one husk not thrown away," Bodhi said.

Another participant, Nada Fahad Almughyiri, 12, from Saudi Arabia, explored how the Green Riyadh Program supports sustainable urban greening in a desert climate.

"Real sustainability is not only about creating something green today. It is about making sure it can survive tomorrow," Nada said.

From Türkiye, Öykü Aslan, 10, drew on her visit to a sea turtle rescue center to highlight the need for climate education and skills that empower young people to protect the planet.

"Give us the knowledge, the skills, and the tools, and we will drive the green transformation of tomorrow," Öykü said.

For these young speakers, COP31 was more than a public speaking opportunity. It allowed them to express their ideas, connect with people from different backgrounds, and put their English communication skills into practice on an international stage.

51Talk's New Global Communicator Curriculum: Bringing English Learning to Life

51Talk's approach to building speaking confidence combines personalized 1-on-1 online English lessons, a global network of over 10,000 English teachers supported by professional training and teaching standards, and structured curricula designed to help children communicate confidently.

Building on this foundation, 51Talk introduced Global Communicator in 2026, a new English curriculum designed to help children apply their language skills in real-world, cross-cultural situations.

Based on a syllabus licensed by Oxford University Press and developed by 51Talk, the curriculum brings learning to life through immersive, task-based activities. Children practice expressing opinions, solving problems, and communicating across cultures, while AI-supported personalization and learning feedback help tailor learning experiences and make progress more visible to families.

"Our goal has always been to help children apply their English communication skills confidently in everyday situations. This new curriculum can further enhance how we deliver interactive, responsive, and communication-focused learning," said Lucy Qu, Vice President of Academics at 51Talk.

About 51Talk

Founded in 2011, 51Talk is a global online 1-on-1 English education platform for children aged 3 to 15. Through interactive lessons, structured curricula, and personalized instruction, 51Talk helps young learners build practical communication skills and speaking confidence.

For more information, visit: https://www.51talk.com/en/index/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-online-english-classes-to-un-cop31-51talk-students-speak-on-climate-change-302947548.html