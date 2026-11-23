Santa Helena Breccia infill drilling supports resource evaluation and mine planning, while exploration at Venise Breccia returns broad molybdenum intervals and near-surface tungsten mineralization

Highlights

Strong Tungsten Results: Drilling at Santa Helena Breccia, Bo_26/26. Returned 66 metres grading 0.30% WO3 from 56 m, including 28 metres grading 0.52% WO3 from 92 m. Within the 28-metre interval, 16 metres graded 0.62% WO3 from 102 m.

Additional Tungsten Mineralization: A second drill hole at Santa Helena Breccia, Bo_23/26, returned 26 metres grading 0.20% WO3 from 34 m, including 8 metres grading 0.36% WO3 from 52 m. grading 0.23% MoS2 from 112 m.

At Venise Breccia: 8 metres grading 0.47% WO3 from 24 m, including 2 metres grading 1.52% WO3.

Additional Venise Breccia Molybdenum Results: Bo_BV_02b returned 66 metres grading 0.12% MoS2 from 294 m, including 18 metres grading 0.24% MoS2 from 342 m. Within the 18-metre interval, 4 metres graded 0.71% MoS2 from 344 m.

Two Areas of Opportunity: Santa Helena Breccia drilling continues to support the advancement of the Borralha Project's development plan, while Venise Breccia represents an additional exploration opportunity outside the area covered by the Company's existing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Venise Breccia exploration program. Drilling approximately 400 metres northwest of Santa Helena Breccia is testing the geometry and continuity of mineralization beyond the area evaluated in the PEA. The two holes provide additional data on the distribution of molybdenum and tungsten within the Venise Breccia.

All intercept lengths cited in the headline and highlights are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths for Santa Helena Breccia are provided in Table 1. At Venise Breccia, true widths have yet to be determined, and all intervals are reported as downhole lengths.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") announces assay results from four holes in its 2026 drilling campaign at the Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

"We are very encouraged by the continued results from our drilling campaign at the Borralha Project, which are reinforcing our confidence in the scale and continuity of the tungsten mineralization across the project. At the Santa Helena Breccia, our infill drilling continues to validate the existing geological model and PEA, demonstrating broad zones of mineralization with meaningful high-grade intervals. This work is particularly important as we advance beyond the PEA, improve confidence in the existing resource and generate the additional technical information required to move towards feasibility at the Borralha Project," commented Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Allied. "Equally exciting is the exploration potential emerging across the broader Borralha district. The discover of the Venise Breccia, approximately 400 metres northwest of the Santa Helena Breccia, has opened up an entirely new opportunity for resource growth beyond the deposit currently underpinning our PEA. Our ongoing drilling is designed to better understand the scale, geometry and continuity of this new mineralized system. The initial high-grade tungsten and molybdenum intersections are particularly encouraging and warrant continued exploration.

"What is important for Allied is that we are pursuing both objectives simultaneously: systematically advancing and de-risking a substantial tungsten development project at the Santa Helena Breccia, while exploring the potential for additional mineralized systems at Venise and elsewhere across the Borralha Project. We believe this dual-track approach provides a compelling opportunity to enhance the long-term scale and value of the Borralha Project as we continue to advance one of Europe's important undeveloped tungsten projects."

The results include tungsten intercepts from two infill holes at the Santa Helena Breccia and molybdenum and tungsten intercepts from two exploration holes at the Venise Breccia. The Santa Helena Breccia results provide additional data for resource evaluation and mine planning, while the Venise Breccia results will help assess the distribution and continuity of mineralization beyond the area evaluated in the Borralha PEA.

The results of the Borralha Project and the opportunity to advance its existing tungsten resource while evaluating additional critical mineral opportunities across the project.

Figure 1. Plan view of the Borralha Project showing the Santa Helena and Venise Breccias and the 2026 drilling program. Drill holes Bo_23/26, Bo_26/26, Bo_BV_02b and Bo_BV_04a, reported in this release, are highlighted in green.

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Santa Helena Breccia - Continued Tungsten Results Support Project Advancement

Drilling at Santa Helena Breccia continues to return tungsten intercepts containing higher-grade subintervals, providing additional information to support the Company's ongoing evaluation and development planning.

The latest results include:

Drill Hole Bo_26/26

66 metres grading 0.30% WO3 from 56 m (57.2 m estimated true width) including 28 metres grading 0.52% WO3 from 92 m (24.3 m estimated true width) including 16 metres grading 0.62% WO3 from 102 m (13.9 m estimated true width).

from 56 m (57.2 m estimated true width)

Drill Hole Bo_23/26

26 metres grading 0.20% WO3 from 34 m (25.9 m estimated true width) including 8 metres grading 0.36% WO3 from 52 m (8.0 m estimated true width).

from 34 m (25.9 m estimated true width)

These results add to the Company's understanding of the Santa Helena Breccia deposit and support ongoing efforts to refine the existing mineral resource and advance future mine planning.

The Santa Helena Breccia is the foundation of the Borralha PEA, and continued drilling is intended to improve confidence in the deposit and support the next stages of project development.

Figure 2. Cross-section A-B through the Santa Helena Breccia showing drill hole Bo_26/26, downhole WO3 assays and the block model coloured by WO3 grade. Data are projected from within 20 m on either side of the section plane. Highlighted intercepts are expressed as estimated true widths; starting depths are measured downhole.

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Venise Breccia - Emerging Critical Minerals Exploration Opportunity

Located approximately 400 metres northwest of Santa Helena, the Venise Breccia represents an additional exploration opportunity beyond the area evaluated in the Company's existing PEA.

The latest drilling has returned broad intervals of molybdenum mineralization, together with encouraging tungsten results, highlighting the potential for additional critical mineral discoveries across the Borralha Project.

Drill hole Bo_BV_04a returned:

136 metres grading 0.10% MoS2 from 106 m including 12 metres grading 0.23% MoS2 from 112 m including 4 metres grading 0.44% MoS2 from 120 m

grading from

8 metres grading 0.47% WO3 from 24 m including 2 metres grading 1.52% WO3 from 24 m.

grading from

Drill hole Bo_BV_02b returned:

44 metres grading 0.13% MoS2 from 232 m including 10 metres grading 0.25% MoS2 from 250 m

grading from 66 metres grading 0.12% MoS2 from 294 m including 18 metres grading 0.24% MoS2 from 342 m including 4 metres grading 0.71% MoS2 from 344 m.

grading from

The results provide further evidence of mineralization at Venise Breccia and support continued exploration to better understand the scale and potential of this emerging discovery.

Importantly, the Venise Breccia is located outside the area covered by the current Borralha PEA, meaning any future success in defining additional mineral resources could represent an opportunity beyond the Company's existing development plan. No mineral resource or economic assessment has yet been completed for the Venise Breccia.

Figure 3. NE-SW cross-section showing Bo_BV_04a coloured by MoS2 grade, breccia intersections and the interpreted Santa Helena Breccia envelope. Data are projected from within 150 m on either side of the section plane. Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths at the Venise Breccia have yet to be determined.

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Advancing Borralha Project's Development and Exploration Potential

Allied's 2026 drilling campaign is focused on two complementary objectives:

Advancing Santa Helena Breccia: Continuing to improve confidence in the existing tungsten resource and supporting future project development and mine planning.

Expanding Exploration at Venise Breccia: Evaluating additional tungsten and molybdenum mineralization that could provide further exploration upside beyond the current mine plan.

With an established tungsten resource, a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA"), and ongoing exploration across multiple mineralized areas, Allied is continuing to advance Borralha as a strategically important potential source of critical minerals for European and Western markets.

Drill Results and Collar Locations

Table 1. Significant drill intercepts at the Santa Helena and Venise Breccias

Santa Helena Breccia





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Venise Breccia





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From, To and intercept lengths are measured downhole. Estimated true widths for Santa Helena Breccia were calculated using drill-hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized zones and may vary locally as the geometry changes. True widths at Venise have yet to be determined. Grades are reported as percent WO3 and percent MoS2.

Table 2. Drill collar locations and orientations

Table 2 note. Collar coordinates are reported in UTM WGS84. Easting, northing, elevation and final hole depth are in metres. Azimuth and dip are in degrees.

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Borralha Project - 2026 Drilling Program Update

Santa Helena Breccia - Infill and Technical Drilling

The 2026 Santa Helena Breccia program focuses on the deposit that underpins the Borralha PEA. The program is designed to:

improve confidence in the current Mineral Resource Estimate and support resource conversion

refine the geological model and assess the continuity of tungsten mineralization

collect geotechnical data for underground mine design and mine planning

obtain samples for metallurgical variability testing across the planned mining sequence

Venise Breccia - Exploration Drilling

At Venise Breccia, approximately 400 metres northwest of the Santa Helena Breccia, follow-up drilling is testing the geometry, continuity and depth extent of the mineralized breccia identified in discovery hole Bo_BV_01b. The results from Bo_BV_02b and Bo_BV_04a provide additional data on the distribution of molybdenum and tungsten in an area outside the current Borralha PEA mine plan.

The Santa Helena Breccia program is designed to supply geological and technical data for the next stage of project studies. At the Venise Breccia, drill results will help guide further exploration and determine where additional drilling is needed to establish the geometry and continuity of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Vitor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice President of Exploration of Allied Critical Metals Inc. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Arezes is an officer of the Company and is therefore a non-independent Qualified Person.

Mr. Arezes has verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information presented herein. Mr. Arezes verified the information through a review of drill logs, geological interpretations, sampling records, analytical certificates and QA/QC results. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Arezes' verification process.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drill core was logged, photographed and sampled at the Company's secure facility under the supervision of Company geologists. Core was sampled at nominal 2.0-metre intervals. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were included in the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, precision and potential contamination.

Samples were prepared at ALS Seville, Spain. Tungsten was analysed by lithium borate fusion with an ICP-MS finish (ME-MS81), and molybdenum was analysed by four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (ME-4ACD81). Two tungsten results above the upper reporting limit (>10,000 ppm W), one in Bo_26/26 and one in Bo_BV_04a, were resolved using fusion XRF (ME-XRF15c), which reported the results directly as WO3.

QA/QC results are reviewed on a batch-by-batch basis. All CRMs, blanks and duplicates associated with the results reported herein returned values within acceptable limits, and no issues were identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the analytical results. ALS is independent of the Company and is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

Composite grades were weighted by sample length. Elemental tungsten and molybdenum grades were converted to WO3 and MoS2 using stoichiometric factors of 1.261 and 1.668, respectively. Where the laboratory reported WO3 directly, that value was used in the composite.

Reported intercept lengths are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths for the Santa Helena Breccia were calculated using drill-hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized zones and remain subject to refinement as geological interpretation evolves. True widths at Venise have yet to be determined.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources globally and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's current preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Borralha Tungsten Project, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective April 14, 2026, which is published on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("FLI"). FLI in this release includes, without limitation: (1) statements regarding the Company's ongoing 2026 drill program drill program and its potential to expand mineral resources, convert inferred resources to higher-confidence categories, extend mine life, or support future resource growth; (2) expectations that drilling will advance toward the interpreted centre of the Venise Breccia system and that further drilling at the Venise Breccia will test the geometry, continuity and depth extent of mineralization and help guide further exploration; (3) interpretations that current drilling provides indications of geological continuity or validates historically recognized breccia systems, and expectations that such systems may have implications for future resource delineation or project modelling; (4) expectations regarding the significance, continuity, distribution, or potential recoverability of tungsten, molybdenum, gallium or other critical minerals identified through exploration; (5) statements suggesting that the Venise Breccia or other exploration targets may have the potential to contribute to future project scale growth, throughput optimization, development pathways or future mineral resource expansion beyond the current PEA mine plan, although there is no assurance that continued exploration will demonstrate economic viability; (6) statements describing the Company's long-term vision for the Borralha Property, including the potential strategic or economic positioning benefits arising from future exploration success; and (7) expectations regarding the timing, scope or results of future engineering studies, including feasibility-level studies for the Borralha Project. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Any reference to potential impacts on future mine planning, resource expansion or mine life extension is conceptual in nature. No economic analysis, mine planning work or mineral resource estimate has been completed for the Venise Breccia, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources or in modifications to the current PEA mine plan.

Material assumptions underlying the FLI in this news release include, but are not limited to: (1) assumptions that the geological observations and assay results are accurate and indicative of the broader breccia system; (2) assumptions that historical geological descriptions and interpretations are directionally reliable and that modern drilling will continue to support, refine or expand those interpretations; (3) assumptions that planned drilling and related technical work will be completed within expected timelines and that future results will be generally consistent with current geological observations and interpretations; (4) assumptions that ongoing and future exploration results, including tungsten, molybdenum, gallium and other critical mineral results, will continue to support current geological interpretations and may contribute to future resource delineation, potential resource expansion, or evaluation of project development concepts; (5) assumptions regarding stability in tungsten and molybdenum market fundamentals, pricing, and relevant economic conditions; and (6) assumptions that available funds for exploration and corporate activities will remain sufficient to execute planned work programs. The Company believes these assumptions are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that they will prove correct.

Key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the FLI include, but are not limited to: (1) exploration and geological risks; (2) risks related to metallurgical performance, processing assumptions and potential by-product recovery assumptions; (3) risks of capital-cost increases, scheduling delays, and contractor or supply-chain constraints; (4) operating-cost inflation; (5) commodity-price and foreign-exchange volatility; (6) permitting, environmental, community, land-access and regulatory risks; (7) geotechnical, hydrogeological, tailings and water-management risks; (8) marketing and offtake risks for tungsten concentrates; (9) financing and liquidity risks; and (10) risks arising from changes in laws, taxes, royalties or government policy. In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

For more information on the PEA, please see the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2026, March 10, 2026 and November 20, 2026.

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