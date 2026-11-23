Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
Transaction in own shares
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 16 November 2026 and 20 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.
Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Date of transaction:
Number of Shares repurchased:
Average price paid per Share (pence):
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
16-Nov-2026
85,066
291.6897
289.8000
295.0000
17-Nov-2026
88,638
285.6690
283.2000
289.2000
18-Nov-2026
100,000
283.2575
280.6000
284.4000
19-Nov-2026
100,000
279.0525
276.8000
282.2000
20-Nov-2026
100,000
275.0817
273.2000
280.4000
Broker: RBC Europe Limited
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 291,742,466 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The figure of 291,742,466 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Moonpig Group plc
investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer