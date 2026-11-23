Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 16 November 2026 and 20 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction: Number of Shares repurchased: Average price paid per Share (pence): Lowest price paid per Share (pence): Highest price paid per Share (pence): 16-Nov-2026 85,066 291.6897 289.8000 295.0000 17-Nov-2026 88,638 285.6690 283.2000 289.2000 18-Nov-2026 100,000 283.2575 280.6000 284.4000 19-Nov-2026 100,000 279.0525 276.8000 282.2000 20-Nov-2026 100,000 275.0817 273.2000 280.4000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 291,742,466 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 291,742,466 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer