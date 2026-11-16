Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 9 November 2026 and 13 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction: Number of Shares repurchased: Average price paid per Share (pence): Lowest price paid per Share (pence): Highest price paid per Share (pence): 09-Nov-2026 100,000 288.2378 285.0000 290.8000 10-Nov-2026 99,731 285.4724 282.4000 287.4000 11-Nov-2026 95,913 281.2734 277.6000 285.6000 12-Nov-2026 100,000 285.8109 283.2000 286.8000 13-Nov-2026 100,000 288.1819 285.4000 291.0000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 292,216,170 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 292,216,170 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer