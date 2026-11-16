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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker: 769
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 08:05
3,320 Euro
+1,22 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,58012:33
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 12:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 9 November 2026 and 13 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction:

Number of Shares repurchased:

Average price paid per Share (pence):

Lowest price paid per Share (pence):

Highest price paid per Share (pence):

09-Nov-2026

100,000

288.2378

285.0000

290.8000

10-Nov-2026

99,731

285.4724

282.4000

287.4000

11-Nov-2026

95,913

281.2734

277.6000

285.6000

12-Nov-2026

100,000

285.8109

283.2000

286.8000

13-Nov-2026

100,000

288.1819

285.4000

291.0000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 292,216,170 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 292,216,170 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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