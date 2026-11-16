Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
Transaction in own shares
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 9 November 2026 and 13 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.
Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Date of transaction:
Number of Shares repurchased:
Average price paid per Share (pence):
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
09-Nov-2026
100,000
288.2378
285.0000
290.8000
10-Nov-2026
99,731
285.4724
282.4000
287.4000
11-Nov-2026
95,913
281.2734
277.6000
285.6000
12-Nov-2026
100,000
285.8109
283.2000
286.8000
13-Nov-2026
100,000
288.1819
285.4000
291.0000
Broker: RBC Europe Limited
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 292,216,170 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The figure of 292,216,170 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Moonpig Group plc
investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer