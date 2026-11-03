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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 21:42
3,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3803,50009:37
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Moonpig Group Plc - Share Repurchase Programme

Moonpig Group Plc - Share Repurchase Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

3 November 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Share Repurchase Programme

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that further to the announcement on 18 March 2026, it is today commencing a H2 FY27 share buyback programme (the "Share Buyback Programme") to repurchase up to £32.5 million of its ordinary shares (the "Shares").

The Share Buyback Programme will run from the date of this announcement until either 30 April 2027 or until notified by the Company. The Company's policy with respect to share buybacks is that it will only conduct share buybacks when they use excess capital and they are earnings enhancing.

The Share Buyback Programme will operate under the authority granted at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting, by which the Company was authorised to repurchase up to a maximum amount of 45,254,684 Shares (the "Share Buyback Authority"). As at 2 November 2026, the remaining headroom under this authority was 42,172,367 Shares. The purpose of the Share Buyback Programme is to return excess capital to shareholders and reduce the capital of the Company. Shares bought back under the Share Buyback Programme are intended to be cancelled.

In order to implement the Share Buyback Programme, RBC Europe Limited ("RBC") shall purchase ordinary shares as riskless principal (and not as agent of the Company) for the subsequent sale on to, and purchase by, the Company. RBC will make its trading decisions in relation to the ordinary shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, and in accordance with certain pre-set parameters agreed with the Company. Any purchases of Ordinary Shares under the Share Buyback Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and in accordance with (and subject to the limits prescribed by) the Share Buyback Authority, Chapter 9 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "Withdrawal Act")) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the Withdrawal Act).

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group

moonpig@client.sodali.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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