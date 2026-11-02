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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:02
3,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,60009:14
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

The Group announces that it has completed the H1 FY27 Share Buyback Programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), announced on 18 March 2026 to repurchase up to £32.5 million of its ordinary shares for cancellation.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which undertook the first instalment of the Buyback Programme on the Group's behalf (as announced on 7 May 2026), repurchased 12,728,036 shares for an aggregate consideration of c.£32.5 million, including stamp duty and expenses.

The Group has announced its intention to conduct up to £65 million of share buybacks in FY27, including the H1 FY27 Buyback Programme. This is in addition to the 1,996,871 shares purchased by the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust for aggregate consideration of c.£4.3 million, excluding stamp duty and expenses, announced on 6 May 2026.

For further information please contact:

Sodali & Comoonpig@client.sodali.com
Rob Greening / Russ Lynch
Moonpig Groupinvestors@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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