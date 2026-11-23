

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced the acquisition of Quotient Sciences, a pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing company, from funds advised by Permira. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to strengthen IQVIA's early clinical development capabilities, positioning the company to capture growing demand for these services as scientific innovation and AI-enabled drug discovery expand the pipeline of promising new medicines.



Quotient Sciences is expected to generate approximately $200M in annual revenue in 2026 and is not expected to have a material impact on results for the remainder of the year, the company added.



The acquisition will be funded through cash on hand and existing credit facilities.



In pre-market hours, IQV was trading at $251.31, up 2.21 percent on the NYSE.



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