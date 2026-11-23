

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether the practices of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) have breached EU competition rules.



The Commission stated that the multinational bottling company breached the rules by hindering cross-border trade of carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks, and refusing certain wholesale customers the possibility of negotiating the procurement of these products on a multi-country basis.



It plans to investigate whether the company has been making wholesale price reductions conditional upon carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks not being exported to other Member States.



Also, it will check if the company has engaged in targeted product differentiation between Member States to restrict cross-border trade, and given incentives to off-trade customers to restrict their imports into Spain.



In response, the UK-based company said that it will continue to engage fully with the European Commission's inquiries, while assuring its commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations in every market.



In pre-market hours, CCEP was trading at $114.86, down 0.58 percent on the Nasdaq.



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