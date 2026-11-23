With its new Scientific Intelligence platform, SMX is combining artificial intelligence, molecular technology and industrial expertise to explore a new era of material innovation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / The artificial intelligence boom has produced an extraordinary array of digital tools, from conversational assistants to sophisticated data-analysis systems. But while the technology has transformed how information is processed, another opportunity is emerging in the physical world, where the chemistry of everyday materials determines how products are made, used and recycled.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX, SMXWW) is developing a specialized artificial intelligence platform intended to bring new analytical capabilities to material science and industrial manufacturing.

Known as SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the initiative is designed to address a challenge that conventional AI applications are not specifically built to solve: understanding the complex relationships among chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and the manufacturing processes in which they are used.

For SMX, the opportunity is not simply to participate in the artificial intelligence boom. It is to apply the technology to the scientific decisions that influence industrial production, material performance and supply-chain integrity.

The initiative also reflects an enduring principle of American entrepreneurship: technological progress becomes economically meaningful when scientific discoveries are translated into practical industrial applications.

A Different Kind of Intelligence

Artificial intelligence can produce reports, analyze documents and generate software in seconds. Evaluating how a chemical additive might interact with a particular material under specific manufacturing conditions, however, requires an entirely different level of specialized knowledge.

That is the territory SMX SCI is being developed to address.

The platform is intended to establish an extensive scientific codex encompassing chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials used across industrial applications.

By combining AI-driven analysis with SMX's existing material science expertise, the system aims to evaluate chemical characteristics, production conditions, material compatibility and potential applications.

Its purpose is to help researchers and manufacturers narrow the field of possible solutions before committing substantial resources to laboratory testing.

For industrial companies, the potential advantages include more efficient material evaluations, better-informed additive selection and shorter preliminary research cycles.

SMX SCI is also being designed to support initial assessments of regulatory requirements and material compatibility in the United States and other major markets.

Those functions would provide preliminary guidance only. Final decisions involving material safety, suitability and regulatory compliance would continue to require appropriate testing, validation and professional review.

The Intelligence Behind the Material

SMX's entry into scientific artificial intelligence is closely connected to its existing work in molecular identification and digital material traceability.

The company's technology is designed to embed persistent molecular markers into physical materials, allowing them to retain an identifiable signature as they move through manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

Its Digital Material Passport Platform connects those physical identities with digital records containing information about composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI is intended to complement that infrastructure by adding a scientific analysis capability.

Where molecular marking helps establish a material's identity, and Digital Material Passports maintain its associated information, the new AI platform would assist in determining which chemical agents, markers and additives are most appropriate for particular applications.

Together, the technologies are designed to create a more comprehensive system connecting material research, physical identification and digital records.

The potential applications span industries ranging from plastics and packaging to electronics, semiconductors and precious metals.

These sectors share a common challenge: ensuring that increasingly complex materials can be properly evaluated, identified and managed throughout their useful lives.

By integrating scientific intelligence with its existing technology, SMX aims to provide manufacturers with additional tools for addressing those requirements.

From Research Tool to Revenue Opportunity

SMX is approaching Scientific Intelligence as both a technological initiative and a potential commercial service.

The company plans to begin incorporating the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations targeted for the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter of 2027.

That offering would make selected capabilities available to customers internationally, including material identification support, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility evaluations.

The platform is being developed by SMX's internal team working with specialized subcontractors whose expertise includes artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

The proposed commercial offering could broaden SMX's business model by introducing scientific intelligence services alongside its molecular marking and digital traceability technologies.

Rather than treating AI as an unrelated venture, the company is developing a system intended to strengthen and expand the capabilities of its existing industrial platform.

Its eventual commercial contribution will depend on technical performance, customer demand and successful implementation.

Giving Recycled Materials a Scientific Advantage

Another potential application involves one of the most persistent challenges facing manufacturers: determining whether recycled materials can meet the technical requirements traditionally associated with virgin materials.

As recycled-content manufacturing expands, companies need reliable ways to evaluate material composition, performance characteristics and suitability for specific uses.

SMX is developing an infrastructure intended to support global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

The approach combines molecular identification, Digital Material Passports and scientific intelligence to improve material authentication, certification and lifecycle traceability.

SMX SCI could help manufacturers and material suppliers evaluate recycled-content characteristics and identify potential applications more efficiently.

The company also anticipates possible AI-supported functions within its planned Plastic Circularity Credits framework.

These include preliminary assessments of credit eligibility, price discovery and connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

Both the standards framework and the proposed credit-related commercial mechanisms remain under development.

If successfully implemented, these capabilities could help address some of the informational and technical obstacles that complicate the broader adoption of recycled materials.

An Industrial Future for Artificial Intelligence

The development of SMX SCI comes as businesses increasingly explore how artificial intelligence can be applied to specialized scientific and industrial challenges rather than general-purpose digital tasks.

For American industry, such applications could offer new ways to improve research efficiency, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support more informed material decisions.

SMX's initiative draws on a combination of scientific expertise, technological development and commercial ambition that has historically helped drive American industrial innovation.

The company's approach is grounded in the idea that the next advances in AI may come not only from systems capable of processing more information, but from systems designed to help industries better understand the physical world.

SMX SCI remains under development, and its proposed capabilities, operational timetable and commercial prospects are subject to testing, validation and market adoption.

Still, the underlying ambition is clear.

Artificial intelligence has already demonstrated its ability to change how businesses work with information. SMX is developing technology intended to explore what happens when that intelligence is applied to the materials from which the world is made.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-is-taking-ai-from-artificial-to-industrial-1255606