Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare") highlights the progress of portfolio company MyPass Global ("MyPass"), the workforce credentials platform trusted by some of the world's largest resources and energy companies, and one of the clearest examples of Scalare's early-stage investment model at work.

From seed investment to global platform

Scalare invested in MyPass's seed round in 2020, backing co-founder Matt Smith and his team at an early stage. Since then, MyPass has grown into a global platform that digitises worker credentials, training records and site access, helping employers onboard contractors faster, cut compliance costs and keep workers safe.

Today, more than 1,600 companies use MyPass to manage their workforce worldwide. Customers include BHP, Shell, Woodside, UGL & Downer. BHP uses MyPass to power its global contractor system and worker Skills Passport, creating an enterprise-wide record of its contractor workforce.

Backed for global growth

In January 2025, MyPass raised a A$7.5 million Series A led by Sydney venture capital firm OneVentures, to extend their market-leading position in Australia, and to expand into the Americas. Since that time they've secured Santos and Incitec Pivot locally, whilst expanding with Woodside into Mexico, BHP into Peru and Wood into the USA.

MyPass continues to extend into new sectors where workforce compliance is critical, including energy, construction and utilities. Their market leading position has been reinforced by their industry-level partnerships with the Clean Energy Council and Powering Skills Organisation, whose members utilise the Skills Passport to ensure their sectors have a job-ready workforce, now and into the future.

More than capital

Scalare's model combines early investment with hands-on support. Scalare co-founding partner Nick Roberts has supported MyPass as a director and investor since 2018, contributing strategic guidance, networks and governance experience from building and exiting his own technology businesses, including compliance software company Complinet, which was acquired by Thomson Reuters.

"MyPass shows what happens when great founders get the right support early. Matt and the team have consistently hit their milestones and it's been a privilege to back them from seed through to global scale and growing market leadership," said Nick Roberts, Co-Founding Partner, Scalare Partners.

A maturing portfolio

MyPass is one of nine Scalare portfolio companies in the Scaling and Globalisation stage. As at 30 June 2026, Scalare's portfolio of 25 companies across five countries was valued at A$12.5 million against A$5.7 million invested, with 16 companies in the Revenue Momentum or Scaling and Globalisation stages.

"Our ecosystem gives us a front-row seat to the best founders in Australia, often years before other investors meet them. MyPass is a great example of what that access, combined with real operational support, can deliver," said Carolyn Breeze, CEO, Scalare Partners.

ENDS

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325382